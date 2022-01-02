Seabee Battalions Sponsor Recruits in Boot Camp

GREAT LAKES (NNS) — For the first time at Recruit Training Command (RTC), home to the Navy’s only boot camp, construction battalions sponsored 12 divisions, nearly the entire training group, which graduated Jan. 28.



Construction battalions, better known as “Seabees” which participated in the sponsorship program included: Naval Construction Group 1; 22nd Naval Construction Regiment; Amphibious Construction Battalion 2; Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport; Naval Special Warfare Group ONE – LOGSU; Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133; Naval Support Facility Thurmont; Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303; Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11; Naval Support Unit-Department of State; Underwater Construction Team 2; and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific.



Recruit division sponsorship develops a special bond between recruit divisions and military or civilian organizations. Mentorship and direct contact from these entities enhance basic training and provide a unique learning experience for recruits and sponsoring groups. The relationships built with sponsoring groups increase outside support for RTC’s mission and enhance Navy awareness in the civilian community.



“I had many conversations with the governing command and they decided that it would be a cool idea to sponsor a few divisions,” said Senior Chief Damage Controlman Andrae Sutherland, RTC’s recruit sponsorship coordinator. “The recruit division projections are not perfectly accurate based on receiving numbers, so they decided to sponsor nearly all the divisions in the training group.”



Throughout the recruits’ eight weeks of training, the Seabees were able to visit various areas of boot camp training evolutions that included division commissioning, physical fitness assessment (PFA), pizza night on the eve of graduation, and Battle Stations-21.



Battle Stations is the culminating event of recruit training and tests recruits’ knowledge and ability to apply what they learned throughout basic training. It is a vital component in the transformation from civilian to Sailor. Recruits use problem-solving skills and teamwork training to accomplished fleet-oriented tasks.



“I have been incredibly ecstatic about this visit. I’ve been a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) for two and half years and in my time here I have not seen any Seabee command sponsor any divisions,” said Builder First Class Richard Liles, RDC. “To be a part of the first sponsor since I’ve been here, and nearly the entire training group, is a huge honor itself being as a Seabee myself.”



For Seaman Thomas Pekofske, 21, of Oswego, Illinois, having NCTC sponsor his division was an interesting experience as his rate is construction mechanic.



“This has been my first introduction in the community of the SeaBees, and it’s been wonderful,” said Pekofske, who leads his division as the recruit chief petty officer. “It’s definitely changed my image of what I thought the military was about, specifically within the Seabees. I was able to speak with several chief Seabees one-on-one who all gave good advice.”



Sutherland said the recruits get a better understanding on what to expect at their follow-on commands, especially the Seabee commands.

“The recruits are used to seeing their RDCs at least 12-14 hours daily for 60-plus days and for sponsors from outside RTC to take interest and come spend some time with them, it gives them a more sense of purpose and belonging to the United States Navy,” said Sutherland.



Many of the sponsor staff have not been at RTC since the 12-year modernization of the entire command that began in 1995. Returning to RTC and seeing the vast improvements at RTC was gratifying for them.



“Most importantly, being able to see the process, and the new additions to our training curriculum is important because they can understand the recruits much better who are coming to their commands in their fleet,” said Sutherland.



Command Master Chief Raquel Jeffers, NCTC, explained how beneficial their sponsorship was to their staff as well as the recruits. Since their staff is an integral part of the accessions pipeline, she stated it’s extremely important to fully comprehend the experience today’s recruits go through prior to their arrival at builder and steelwork “A” School.



“Collectively, NCTC was a part of the commissioning, swim qualifications, PFA, Battle Stations, and graduation. Battle Stations and graduation were most meaningful, as we got to see the full range of emotions; fear, excitement, and pride in themselves and their shipmates,” said Jeffers.

“For the students, they got to see senior leaders outside of RTC engaged in their training, and they had the opportunity to ask us questions about life in the fleet. Overall, it was an absolutely fantastic experience that I’d like to be a part of again.”



At the graduation ceremony, Rear Admiral Maria “Lore” Aguayo, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, served as the reviewing officer. As she addressed the graduating Sailors, she offered them insight as they embarked on their naval careers.



“Your adventure will present you with opportunities on many levels. On a personal level, you have the opportunity to live the old Navy slogan and see the world. You will make lifelong friends, develop incredible skills and explore the depths of your courage,” said Aguayo, “On a broader level … you will have the opportunity to change the world. Your adventure has only begun. And I firmly believe your futures are bright, full of promise and hope. I shall be greatly honored if we have the opportunity to serve together in the future.”



For the recruits, the Seabees offered a glimpse into the camaraderie in store for them in the fleet as they watched the Seabees interact with RTC staff with whom they had previously served.



“I can’t emphasize enough how much they all really seemed like they are comfortable and happy with each other because they know the person to their right is going to work just as hard as they are,” said Pekofske. “One of them was in at the same time as my RDCs and seeing them interact and the friendship they have is definitely something to look forward to as I go to sea.”



Boot camp training includes physical fitness, seamanship, firearms, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamwork and discipline. About 40,000 recruits graduate annually from RTC and begin their Navy careers.

