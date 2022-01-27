FRCE hosts Navy research, acquisition official for visit focused on infrastructure

Photo By John Olmstead | Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Commanding Officer Col. Thomas A. Atkinson, left,...... read more read more Photo By John Olmstead | Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Commanding Officer Col. Thomas A. Atkinson, left, discusses depot operations with Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition Frederick J. Stefany, right, and Program Executive Officer for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office Lt. Gen. Erick Fick. Stefany visited FRCE Jan. 27 to meet with command leadership and see firsthand the maintenance, repair, and overhaul services performed at the depot. FRCE provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.(Photo by John Olmstead, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs.) see less | View Image Page

Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition Frederick J. Stefany visited Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Jan. 27 to meet with command leadership and see firsthand the maintenance, repair, and overhaul services performed at the depot.



During the visit, FRCE Commanding Officer Col. Thomas A. Atkinson hosted a briefing highlighting the depot’s facilities and infrastructure, the organization’s work with the F-35 program, and the ways the command is overcoming challenges it faces as facilities age.

“This visit showcased what great capabilities, talents and innovative solutions this command possesses,” said Atkinson. “By speaking with the assistant secretary of the Navy, we were able to get our story in front of the highest levels of our government. We discussed our successes as well as some of the challenges the depot faces and ways to move forward. I believe he came away impressed with how we are maximizing our provided resources, and saw that we are exploiting every opportunity to support the warfighter.”



During his visit, Stefany toured shops supporting engine overhaul and component repair as well as the depot’s F-35B Lightning II modification line. FRCE is the lead site for depot-level maintenance on the F-35B Lightning II and has conducted modifications and repair on the Marine Corps’ short takeoff-vertical landing variant of the aircraft since 2013.



Stefany also visited FRCE’s $6 million, purpose-built laser shock peening facility, which was completed in August 2019. In June 2020, the depot inducted the first F-35 to undergo the procedure. Laser shock peening is a procedure that helps extend the life expectancy of the F-35B.



“We are very proud at FRCE of the support we provide to the F-35,” said Atkinson. “The F-35 is a unique platform and with it come some unique challenges. Our F-35 team is always up to the task and I think this visit highlighted to Mr. Stefany the crucial role this depot plays in supplying our warfighters with capable and quality aircraft.”



Joining Stefany during the visit were a group of officials that included Program Executive Officer for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office Lt. Gen. Erick Fick; Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Air/Ground Programs William Taylor; Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers Rear Adm. Joseph Hornbuckle; COMFRC Deputy Commander Roy Harris; ; Marine Corps Assistant Deputy Commandant for Aviation (Sustainment) Russell Blauw; and COMFRC Director of Maintenance for Naval Aviation John Grabenstein.



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.