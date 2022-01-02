NEX Photographer Wade Downey Retries After 39 Years

GREAT LAKES (NNS) — After 39 years of photographing recruits at Recruit Training Command, Navy Exchange (NEX) photographer Wade Downey not only received accolades at a retirement ceremony, he was also honored in a most distinguished manner: he was named an honorary recruit division commander (RDC) at the Navy’s only boot camp.



On Dec. 27, 2021, Downey was honored at a retirement ceremony for the following:



“In recognition of your 39 years of faithful service to the mission at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes. You demonstrated peer leadership, recruit mentorship, and teamwork of the highest caliber. Your efforts have been recognized far and wide and make you a perfect candidate for this first-ever designation as an Honorary Recruit Division Commander. You have been an important member of the team and we consider you part of our Navy family. On behalf of Recruit Training Command Great Lakes we say, ‘Thank You and a job well done!’”



Downey, who began his photography career at the NEX photo lab June 29, 1982, as a cruise book (yearbook) layout clerk, was soon promoted to cruise book photographer in 1983.



His primary duties included taking photos in the recruit barracks, makeup pictures and division photos, and military ball pictures. When he wasn’t taking photos he helped with mailing, transferring schedules onto dry erase boards, checking in cruise books at the photo lab, and anything else he felt with which he could help.





While he is prominently present to all of the recruits and RDCs, what makes his presence and communication even more unique is he’s deaf.



“He has his own unique way of communicating with the recruits, military and civilian staff as well as graduation guests by being very animated and acting out what is saying,” said Diana Williamson, NEX photographer supervisor who worked with Downey for 23 years. “He is great at reading lips; the last year and a half has been extra tough for him with everyone wearing masks.”



Downey graduated in 1981 from the Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville, Illinois and returned to Waukegan, Illinois, to begin electrician school, something he found dissatisfying. Being that Waukegan is in close proximity to Naval Station Great Lakes, his mother suggested he pursue a civilian position on base.



After he began photo processing for the recruit yearbooks, NEX staff began seeking his assistance in taking photos.



When recruits were present for their division photos, Downey noticed situations where some recruits needed guidance and decided to help intervene.



“I would tell them over and over again, ‘Stop playing, stop talking, stop messing around and don't waste your time. You need to focus on yourself, please. When you're done with graduation, you gotta think about what you're going to do,’” said Downey.



Williamson frequently witnessed Downey help course correct and train recruits as well.



“He has effectively shown many recruit chief petty officers to properly salute with their cutlass and when he sees a recruit doing something wrong he corrects them before they get in trouble,” she said.



In the years prior to smart phones, Downey would find his own way to communicate with recruits and personnel with some even knowing sign language themselves. Once he obtained his smart phone, communication became easier.



“When I bought a smart phone, I, and others, could use that for interpreting whereas before I just kind of dealt with it,” said Downey. “I'm not complaining, but you know, God bless they came up with smart phones!”

Downey says that he often meets RDCs who remember him from when they were in boot camp and has a good working relationship with them.



“Wade is most beneficial to the photo lab due his awesome public relations with the RDCs and the command,” said Williamson. “He gets along with everyone and everybody loves Wade.”



Now that he’s retired, Downey plans to head to Little Rock, Arkansas, to spend time with family. However, RTC and the recruits will always be on his mind.



“Maybe I could teach them! I've got the red rope now,” he said, indicating the rope Sailors wear to signify they are an RDC. “Now I can go teach the recruits how to handle the cutlass and all that. It's perfect! If you decide you need me, call me back, I'll teach them. I'll come back!”



Boot camp training includes physical fitness, seamanship, firearms, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamwork and discipline. About 40,000 recruits graduate annually from RTC and begin their Navy careers.

