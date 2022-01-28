Eleven Soldiers retire in Fort Sill ceremony Jan. 28 ceremony

Photo By Monica Wood | (Unmasked) Staff Sgt. Felicia McCorkle, 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery, and seven...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | (Unmasked) Staff Sgt. Felicia McCorkle, 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery, and seven of the 11 newest retirees turn to face the audience and receive an ovation after the presentation of awards at the Jan. 28 Retirement Ceremony at Fort Sill’s Cache Creek Chapel. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (Jan. 28, 2022) – Eleven Soldiers ranging from staff sergeant to first sergeant retired in a ceremony Jan. 28 at the Cache Creek Chapel.



The 77th Army Band Quintet performed for the ceremony and the guest speaker for the ceremony was Col. John Whelahan, director, Army Capability Manager for Fires Cells and Targeting at the Fires Center of Excellence.



The 11 Soldiers who retired include:



1st Sgt. John Dempsey, 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Curette, 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery

Sgt. 1st Class Christian Fields, Fires Center of Excellence G7

Sgt. 1st Class Chauncey Garrison, 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery

Sgt. 1st Class Giovanny Jimenez, 67th Forward Support Company

Sgt. 1st Class Rodrigo Olivas, Noncommissioned Officer Academy

Sgt. 1st Class Craig Severson, Fires Center of Excellence, DOTD

Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Stimmell, Fires Center of Excellence, DOTD

Staff Sgt. Jesse Goblet, 75th Field Artillery Brigade

Staff Sgt. Felicia McCorkle, 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery

Staff Sgt. Brandon Thomas, 434th Field Artillery Brigade



McCorkle said she gave 20 years of service and although it wasn’t an easy job having an MOS in Transportation, it was a challenge. ”It was a journey and it was bittersweet but we overcame the challenge and it was worth it,” she said.



McCorkle, who is proud to say she was a transportation Soldier throughout the 20 years she was in the Army, never wanted to change her MOS.



“Transportation is basically in the lower level supporting missions. As you graduate throughout that MOS, you become a leader with things you have to do to succeed in that realm. You go to school for development and as the mission changes, you continue to grow and develop with the mission,” she said.



The Army has been a great life for her and her family, said McCorkle. Her progression and leadership development has helped her in her life’s path.



“I appreciate my time in the service,” she said. “The Soldiers in my unit and my senior leaders really showed me a whole other way of life in the military. The Army taught me how to be part of a team and be a team player.



McCorkle said serving her country was an easy fit for her because she enjoys selfless service and it allows her to give back to her family, her country and to others.



“I recommend anybody who loves a challenge, wants to learn new things and expand their horizons and who wants to give back, should serve their country in the Army,” she said. “It's not going to be easy, but it will be worth it. You just need to be realistic of what you're going to do when you come in, and then you can go from there.”



She is thankful for the opportunities the Army gave her and her family and she is ready for the new challenges she faces in life after the Army.



“I'm kind of excited and I'm kind of emotional at the same time. But I really appreciate my country being there for me and my family,” she said. “I would like to try to do something in real estate, if possible, and just see where that takes me. It will be different from working transportation in the Army but I’m ready to start something new and I like a challenge.”



To see all the photos from the January retirement ceremony, check out the pictures at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720296352179.