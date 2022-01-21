Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Real Heroes

    The Real Heroes

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen | From left, Sgt. Blake Sullivan of Charlie Company, 3rd of the 172nd Infantry...... read more read more

    PETERBOROUGH, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Story by: Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen, 157th ARW PA

    The effects of COVID fatigue have been felt in healthcare facilities across the state and Peterborough’s Monadnock Community Hospital, which serves seven towns, is no exception.

    “It has been really tiring,” said Katharyn Ernst, the hospital's philanthropy and community relations coordinator. “[Our staff] have family, they have lives, and they are working 72-plus hours. They were giving up their holidays and trying to cover shifts for each other.”

    Helping ease the burden are six NH guardsmen assigned to the state’s COVID relief mission, Operation Winter Surge.

    “We’re here to support the hospital anyway we can,” said Staff Sgt. Tom Blythe, a cook with Joint Force Headquarters. “We’re just trying to make a difference.”

    The soldiers assigned to MCH help with food preparation and delivery, patient health screening, material management and administrative work. They also do their best to boost morale.

    “My favorite thing is trying to get people to smile,” said Sgt. Blake Sullivan of Charlie Company, 3rd of the 172nd Infantry (Mountain) Regiment. “I crack a joke with them, treat them with respect, and just try to get a little smile or laugh.”

    The hospital has adapted in many ways since the onset of the pandemic. It has set up a drive-thru testing area, posted health screeners at the entrances, and even created an employee resilience committee.

    “We’ve really been focusing on raising morale and lifting the spirits of everyone in the hospital,” Ernst said.

    The daily Guard presence has helped.

    “People will walk by and say, 'Thank you for your help,' and 'Thank you for your service,'” Sullivan said. “We thank them right back.”

    Along the way, the citizen soldiers have also developed a newfound appreciation for hospital staff.

    “We’re here for a short time," Blythe said. "But they’re here before, during, and after us. They’re the real heroes.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 13:59
    Story ID: 413800
    Location: PETERBOROUGH, NH, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Real Heroes, by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    The Real Heroes
    The Real Heroes
    The Real Heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hospital
    relief
    New Hampshire
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    COVID-19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT