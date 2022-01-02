A day on, not a day off, for RIA-SAMC members

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Mikaela Clark, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s provost sergeant and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Mikaela Clark, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s provost sergeant and Rock Island Arsenal Sergeant Audie Murphy Club vice president, helps paint the Martin Luther King Community Center’s Family Advocacy office in Rock Island, Illinois, during a volunteering event held Jan. 15. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mikaela Clark, ASC) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Rock Island Arsenal Sergeant Audie Murphy Club members showed support for the local community through a volunteering event at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Rock Island, Illinois, Jan. 15.



The purpose of the event was to help the center prepare for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day memorial service held there Jan. 17.



“By the end of the volunteering event, we were able to achieve the many tasks planned, saving the community center a total of 30 hours of labor,” said Sgt. 1st Class Mikaela Clark, U.S. Army Sustainment Command provost sergeant and RIA-SAMC vice president.



Four volunteers from the U.S. Army Sustainment Command – Clark, Master Sgt. Maria Fisher, Sgt. 1st Class Angelica Bridges, and Staff Sgt. Ashley Wirth – and two from First U.S. Army – Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Strachan and Sgt. Emily Cabrera – were able to successfully paint the MLK Community Center’s Family Advocacy office, put together furniture, as well as reorganize and clean multiple offices and storage rooms throughout the center.



Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed on the third Monday of January each year, marks the birthday of the civil rights leader and activist. In 1994, Congress designated Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a national day of service.



“All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence,” King once said.



Many of his quotes reflect his thoughts and beliefs surrounding his lifetime to commitment to service. The theme of the day, “A Day On, Not a Day Off,” encourages individuals to dedicate the day to community service in remembrance of King’s remarkable legacy, and to commit to instilling his principles of unity and equity throughout the world.



The event was a great opportunity for SAMC Soldiers to interact with many local community members, coordinating efforts with another group from a separate organization which also provided assistance and volunteered during the event.



Clark said the SAMC is always looking for events for which they can provide support, and said that one upcoming event is already slated for the Family Museum in Bettendorf, Iowa, through some of the volunteering programs the museum facilitates for the local youth.



“It is important for Soldiers to volunteer in these type of events because it helps develop, foster, and strengthen the relationship between service members and their local communities,” said Clark.



“It overall enriches community relations, which is one of the primary goals of the SAMC.”