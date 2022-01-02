Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMC Connect February focus: Sharing

    AFMC Connect February focus: Sharing

    Photo By Michele Ruff | Sharing can include the job-related tips, personal tips or stories about the antics of...... read more read more

    WPAFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Story by Estella Holmes 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Sharing with teammates in the work environment often results in strong, binding relationships. Opportunities to strengthen these relationships and build trust increases both job and personal connections.
    The AFMC Connect February focus is sharing.
    A shared purpose encourages personnel to depend on one another. The abundance of experience and knowledge employees possess is an important resource to the team. Sharing this knowledge allows the team to operate more effectively and contributes to the success of the organization's mission.
    Leaders can create an environment that encourages collaboration by asking deliberate questions that provide openings to share. Facilitate in person or virtual discussions on ways to create a collaborative environment by asking:
    1. What does sharing mean to each member?
    2. How can collaboration be encouraged to better support the mission?
    3. How does it feel to have expressed ideas utilized by the team?
    Leaders can create an environment where collaborative sharing is supportive of the team and the mission.
    The AFMC Connect Implementation Guide is available as a resource. In addition, information on leading discussions on sharing can be found on the AFMC website.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 11:40
    Story ID: 413785
    Location: WPAFB, OH, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC Connect February focus: Sharing, by Estella Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AFMC Connect February focus: Sharing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Resilience
    AFMC
    AFMC We Need
    AFMC Connect

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT