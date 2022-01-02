Operation NOBLE EAGLE: Meet Staff Sgt. Rashard Rock

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rashard Rock, aerospace ground equipment craftsman, 125th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rashard Rock, aerospace ground equipment craftsman, 125th Maintenance Squadron, pictured in January 2022 while supporting Operation NOBLE EAGLE. ONE is an aerospace control and air defense mission to guard against potential adversaries in or around military installations, airports and other potential targets such as bridges, power plants, and port facilities. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

More than 100 airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing are deployed in support of Operation NOBLE EAGLE (ONE), an aerospace control and air defense mission to guard against potential adversaries in or around military installations, airports and other potential targets such as bridges, power plants, and port facilities.



Since 2001, hundreds of Airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing have deployed in support of this homeland defense mission and contributed to more than 61,000 sorties flown since its initiation. During these combat air patrols, fighters have been diverted more than 2,350 times to investigate suspicious aircraft.



In this series, we highlight the 125th Fighter Wing airmen behind the mission who are answering their nation’s call to protect our American values, people and property.



Meet Staff Sgt. Rashard Rock, aerospace ground equipment craftsman, 125th Maintenance Squadron



Primary role during Operation NOBLE EAGLE:



As the mobility NCOIC I’m responsible for the employment and re-employment of 50 pieces of AGE equipment. I maintain inspections and maintenance and dispatch operations in support of daily flight operations. I also act as the liaison between unit and permanent party AGE personnel.



Most enjoyable aspect of supporting Operation NOBLE EAGLE and why?



Being provided the opportunity to deploy with over 250 airmen on an alert mission to support the President of the United States. Working alongside F-22 and T-38 units while also experiencing a different environment within the active-duty world. Demonstrating my AGE training practices in real-world situations and doing my part to accomplish the mission.



Any notable achievements or “wins” by you or teammates while supporting Operation NOBLE EAGLE?



In support of flight line operations we were able to maintain 95.5 in commission rate as well as maintain 100% inspection rate with a five-man crew operation over 24-hour shifts.



Why are you proud to support this operation?



I’m proud to represent this unit and display our capabilities in a deployed environment. I’m proud to gain more experience in deployed situations while playing a larger role in the mission. And lastly I’m proud to lead the younger airmen and help them to build confidence in their abilities to support the mission and their families back home.