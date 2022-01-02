Operation NOBLE EAGLE: Meet Staff Sgt. Maria Coleman

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maria Coleman, fighter aircraft integrated avionics, 125th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maria Coleman, fighter aircraft integrated avionics, 125th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, pictured in January 2022 while supporting Operation NOBLE EAGLE. ONE is an aerospace control and air defense mission to guard against potential adversaries in or around military installations, airports and other potential targets such as bridges, power plants, and port facilities. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

More than 100 airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing are deployed in support of Operation NOBLE EAGLE (ONE), an aerospace control and air defense mission to guard against potential adversaries in or around military installations, airports and other potential targets such as bridges, power plants, and port facilities.



Since 2001, hundreds of Airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing have deployed in support of this homeland defense mission and contributed to more than 61,000 sorties flown since its initiation. During these combat air patrols, fighters have been diverted more than 2,350 times to investigate suspicious aircraft.



In this series, we highlight the 125th Fighter Wing airmen behind the mission who are answering their nation’s call to protect our American values, people and property.



Meet Staff Sgt. Maria Coleman, fighter aircraft integrated avionics, 125th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Primary role during Operation Noble Eagle:



Avionics technician



Most enjoyable aspect of supporting Operation NOBLE EAGLE and why?



The most enjoyable aspect for me is just being at Langley to support ONE. Before joining the military, I had a goal of going active and being stationed at Langley to support the 1st Fighter Wing. After joining the Guard I learned we had just as an important mission for supporting our nation. To be here supporting ONE as a member of the 125th is allowing me to fulfill a past goal.



Any notable achievements or “wins” by you or teammates while supporting Operation NOBLE EAGLE?



The number of successful sorties we have been achieving.



Why are you proud to support this operation?



I’m proud to support this mission because it allows us to continue to show the U.S. and the world that the 125th is fully capable of supporting the fight for freedom.