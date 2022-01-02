Do You Unite or Divide People?

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – In our military careers, we are often reminded that we're part of a team. We all think we understand it in our own way, but how often do we apply it in our daily activities?

I believe the real point is that we are part of a united team. So how do we demonstrate our participation in this united team?



All of us have heard divisive statements at in our day-to-day lives. We hear them all the time between operations and academics, support and operations, civilian and military, enlisted and officer, sons and daughters...the list goes on. Yet, we all work to meet one Department of Defense, U.S. Navy and NMFSC mission in support of our nation’s defense.



How do you react when you hear or when you are tempted to make divisive statements?



One way to avoid the temptation to create division is to increase your knowledge and understanding of our overall mission. How do you and your organization contribute to the mission? With increased understanding of how you and your organization fit into the bigger scheme, you will be able to communicate more effectively with others.



The next logical step is to try and understand the viewpoint of others around you...to "walk in their shoes." Once you have a better understanding of your mission and can communicate it to those around you, a better gratitude of the larger mission is easier.



The biggest challenge is responding to others when we hear divisive statements, not reacting. The easy way out is to walk away or go-with-the-flow of the conversation, which is what most of us do. Yet, we all know that's not the correct response. The correct response is to appropriately confront the issue and take the opportunity to remind our teammates that we're all supporting one common mission, we just have different roles within that mission.



None of us can complete the mission on our own. We all rely on each other to provide the best combat capability in support of our nation's defense. The next time you hear divisive statements ask yourself, "Do I unite or do I create division within my oganization?" How can you make a positive difference?

