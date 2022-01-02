Pa. National Guard members activated to assist at care facilities

FORT INDIATOWN GAP, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard has activated more than 60 service members to assist at long-term care facilities in the state.



A total of 64 Soldiers and Airmen from units across Pennsylvania were put on federal orders for this mission, which is scheduled to end in mid-March.



These service members are general-purpose personnel who will assist the facilities with non-medical tasks, such as food service and housekeeping.



The mission is being coordinated in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.



“I am truly grateful for the continued service and sacrifice of all our Soldiers and Airmen,” said Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler. “I am equally thankful to their families and employers, who support them when they are called to serve. These missions are successful because of our partnership with the Department of Health and PEMA and our collaborative efforts demonstrate how government works together in serving and supporting our communities, especially residents and the staff in long-term care facilities.”



This contingent of service members joins about 120 Pennsylvania National Guard members who were already on orders to assist at long-term care facilities.



Since the long-term care facility mission began in April 2020, the Pennsylvania National Guard has conducted about 180 staffing support missions and has provided some form of assistance to over 160 long-term care facilities, and PNG service members have worked over 16,000 shifts.



The staffing support teams are typically a combination of medical providers, medics and general purpose personnel. The medical personnel can help with non-acute care of patients, such as checking vitals, while the general-purpose personnel can assist with other daily tasks, such as delivering meals and cleaning.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Brad Rhen at 717-644-2273 or via e-mail at bradley.a.rhen.civ@army.mil.

