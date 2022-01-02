Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF team finalizes plans for African Land Forces Summit 2022

    ALFS19 Takes off!

    Photo By Sgt. Jennifer Delaney | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Hooper, Defense Security Cooperation Agency director...... read more read more

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Story by Sgt. Tianna Field 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    FT. BENNING, Ga. -- Military planners for U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa met in Georgia Jan. 23-28, for the African Land Forces Summit final planning event. The weeklong event allowed the team finalize logistical plans for ALFS, which is scheduled to take place March 21-25.

    ALFS is a multinational training event involving leaders from more than 40 African countries, and hosted by the Army Chief of Staff. The planning and execution is organized by SETAF-AF.
    Ordinarily the event is co-hosted in Africa by an African partner, but for the first time since 2014, it is scheduled to be in the United States.

    Organizers said this year’s event will provide an opportunity for leaders to observe world-class training programs and facilities on Ft. Benning. Opportunities include infantry basic training, airborne training, and U.S. Army Ranger School.

    “Every year we have a different theme,” said Lt. Col. Robert Miller, lead planner for ALFS 2022. “This year we’re talking about how resilient institutions build resilient leaders.”

    Miller added the the event will highlight noncommissioned officers and the value they bring to the force as a whole.

    “We’re looking at the role of the NCO, how NCOs create a lot of that resiliency within the organization by being able to train not only other NCOs but officers as well,” Miller said.

    In addition to observing training on Ft. Benning, Miller said that a variety of cultural events are planned for the visiting participants, including discussions, presentations, and venues showcasing local culture and hospitality.

    ALFS 22 will build upon the success of previous summits and continue to bolster U.S. and African security by fostering communication, cooperation, and planning amongst partner nations. The training event exemplifies the mission SETAF-AF has in Africa, to work with partner nations in providing training opportunities and solutions, as well as supporting security and peacekeeping missions throughout the continent.

