The 86th Operations Support Squadron is composed of multiple sections that coordinate Ramstein airfield and flight operations from start to finish, each in their own unique way. From ensuring the smooth flow of air traffic by coordinating with pilots, to checking that all flight and safety equipment is in proper working order prior to takeoff, the 86 OSS makes sure Airmen at Ramstein are ‘Ready to execute’ safely and effectively.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 09:41
|Story ID:
|413768
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 OSS: Not everyone gets weekends off, by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT