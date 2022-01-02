86 OSS: Not everyone gets weekends off

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | A pilot assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany,...... read more read more

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | A pilot assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, undergoes physiological refresher training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 27, 2022. The hypoxia familiarization training puts pilots through a simulated flying experience in an unpressurized environment, restricting the amount of oxygen in the cabin. This training allows pilots to become familiar with hypoxia symptoms and emergency procedures that allow them to continue flying the aircraft under these circumstances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page