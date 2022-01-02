35 years of service

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Ron Angel promotion

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.01.2022

    After 35 years of honorable service, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ron Angel will retire from service July 2022.

    The Aurora, Minnesota, high school graduate and Ashland, Wisconsin, native enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1985 where he served as an active duty Marine until transitioning to the Minnesota Army National Guard from 1989-1992.

    The son of Janet Lorraine Angel and Ralph Anthony Leciejewski, spent the next five years in the Hawaii Army National Guard before commissioning as an officer in 1997 as a combat engineer.

    After 20 years as a Guardsman, he transitioned to the U.S. Army Reserves in 2009 where he spent the remainder of his career.

    During his time in the military he has completed three tours to the Middle East; two to Iraq and one in Qatar.

    After retirement, Angel will return to his Department of Defense occupation as a sub mechanic at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He plans to adventure sail his 50-foot yacht with his Pug, Raspberry, from Honolulu to Ashland in 2025.

