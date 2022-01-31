System Flushing Results Released for Iroquois Point (Zone A3)

The U.S. Navy released initial system flushing data validated by the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) for Iroquois Point (Zone A3) today.



A summary of the lab results can be found:

https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-01-29-flushing-zone-a3-idwst-stage-2-data-release.pdf



And the complete lab results can be found:

https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-01-29-flushing-zone-a3-lab-reports-stage-2-data-release.pdf



Samples met U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) criteria for Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH) and safe drinking water standards. Based on these test results, flushing teams will conduct residential and non-residential flushing after residents are notified. The residential and non-residential building flushing data will be made available once it has been validated and reviewed by the IDWST.



The following information is provided to help interpret the data:



Total Petroleum Hydrocarbon (TPH) tests look for many petroleum compounds and are done in addition to standard drinking water tests.

Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) are established by the EPA and are the maximum permissible level of contaminants in water which is delivered to any user of a public water system.



Environmental Action Levels (EALs) are established by the Hawaii DOH and are concentrations of contaminants in drinking water and other media (e.g., soil, soil gas, and groundwater) below which the contaminants are assumed to not pose a significant threat to human health or the environment. Exceeding the Tier 1 EAL does not necessarily indicate that contamination at the site poses environmental hazards but generally warrants additional investigation.

All values are in micrograms per liter (µg/L) which is equal to parts per billion (PPB).



The Method Detection Limit (MDL) is the lowest concentration at which an analyte (chemical subject that is being analyzed) can be detected in a sample.



Please continue to follow the Hawaii DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, Public Health Advisory for JPBHH.



For more information on water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 01.31.2022 23:23 Story ID: 413753 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US