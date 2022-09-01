Miller assumes command of 131st Mission Support Group

The 131st Bomb Wing’s Mission Support Group welcomed Col. William Miller as he assumed command during a Jan. 9, 2022, ceremony here.



A traditional passing of the unit’s guidon symbolized Miller’s new role as he assumed command of the group.



“Col. Miller has been an enlisted maintainer, personnel officer, a [Force Support Squadron] commander, a deputy mission support group commander and a headquarters leader,” said Col. Matthew D. Calhoun, commander of the 131st Bomb Wing, who presided over the ceremony. “He has a background of leading the most diverse group in one of the most diverse wings in the Air Force. I’m confident the 131st is ready for that.”



Miller declared his support for the Airmen under his command and his support for the mission.



“To the men and women of the Mission Support Group: I’m here to serve you,” he said. “You’re all professionals and know how to do your job. I’m here to move obstacles to try and make that easier for you.”



Miller has accomplished almost 35 years of service and will be leaving his position as director of staff at the Illinois Joint Headquarters for this new position with the Missouri Air National Guard.



“I’m very excited, humbled and honored by this opportunity,” Miller said. “Go Guard!”



The 131st MSG’s goal is to support all 1,200 Airmen assigned to the 131st Bomb Wing across the state of Missouri. MSG Airmen operate a total of seven missions, support four major commands, and provide support for the state mission as well.

