Idaho Air National Guard Announces OAY 2021 Winners with Surprise Visits

The Idaho Air National Guard announced the winners of the Outstanding Airmen of the Year, 2021, by visiting each winner’s work center and surprising the Airmen at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, January 25, 2022.



The banquet, normally held in person, was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, and leadership from the IDANG chose to visit each winner instead of hosting a virtual event.



“Due to COVID protocols and restrictions we had to cancel the banquet,” said Brig. Gen. Tim Donnellan, the assistant adjutant general-air and commander of the Idaho Air National Guard. “One of the most important things we do is honor the best and brightest of us all.”



Donnellan went on to say, “Chief Bongiovi and I would like to also congratulate our runners up and thank all the members of the OAY committee that make this program so successful.”



The winners and their top three accomplishments are:



In the Airman category and from the 124th Maintenance Group, Airman 1st Class Paige Litke. She processed more than 11,000 rounds of 30mm ammo for a safety time compliance technical order that resulted in zero missed sorties. She also volunteered for two TDYs and a deployment, in addition to completing 324 core training tasks in 12 months. Litke was key in resetting the hazardous material program, fixing 150 discrepancies.



In the non-commissioned officer category and from the 124th Maintenance Group, Tech. Sgt. Hannah Berry. She recouped $4.5 million for the Air Force reserves by identifying an invalid transaction on the ledger. Berry also managed a more than $830,000 budget, in addition to the flying hour program budget, enabling more than 2,200 sorties for the A-10 Thunderbolt II. She also was key in revamping the local Air Force Repair and Enhancement Program, improving returns from the program by more than 400%, a total value of $106,000 being returned to maintenance.



In the senior non-commissioned officer category and from the 124th Operations Group, Master Sgt. Daniel Keller. He built the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron’s weapons and tactics program from the ground up in about four months—redesigning the unit's training and strategic focus . In addition to that, Keller organized a five-unit close air support training event with Airmen attached to air support operations squadrons and special tactics squadrons from Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Combat Command, and the Air National Guard at Nellis Air Force Base’s weapons school. He was also recognized for heroism and awarded the Airman’s Medal by the Kentucky National Guard’s adjutant general for extracting two people from a burning vehicle.



In the company grade officer category and from the 124th Fighter Wing Staff, Capt. Andrew Freund. He volunteered for a six-month tour to fill a shortfall with a U.S. Air Forces Europe active duty unit, managing the $918 million program budget for the European Deterrence Initiative for bedding down MQ-9 Reapers across the major command. Upon returning to Idaho, Freund managed the IDANG’s more than $83 million budget, including leading the fiscal year 2021 closeout operations that ensured a 99.9% obligation rate for the appropriated funds, in addition to funding more than $1million worth of unfunded requests. He also volunteered in the local community and on base with more than 250 hours to a church youth ministry, as a representative forthe FWS combined federal campaign , and was a project officer for the IDANG for the Idaho TAG leadership day.



In the honor guard category and from the 124th Maintenance Group, Senior Master Sgt. Keely Lowe. She was instrumental in a national Flag Day event where she recited the pledge of allegiance and retired 60 American flags with honor guard members and community civilian organizations. Lowe was the MXG protocol representative and facilitated 14 promotions and six retirement ceremonies in accordance with Air Force standards and traditions. She also coordinated the Operation Home Front Toy Drive, sorting through more than 12,000 toys, managing 14 volunteers and accumulating more than 105 hours of community service.



In the first sergeant category and from the 124th Operations Group, Master Sgt. Leamon Keeling. He revived the OG’s first sergeant role by leading and mentoring more than 200 Airmen in professional development and career path options, aligning with the commander’s vision. Keeling was also handpicked by the OG commander to establish and manage a resilience program, providing more than 515 training hours to qualify 23 members as resilience training assistants. He also helped 37 members through significant life events, which in turn ensured individual and unit mission readiness.



The next step for most of the winners is competing against other ANG Airmen in the western region.

