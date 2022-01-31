Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron hosted its monthly SuperBall Golf Tournament at Sound of Freedom Golf Course, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2022. These tournaments are held the last Friday of every month to build comradery between Marines, and to raise money for the 2022 Marine Corps Birthday Ball.

    The overall winning team, Staff Sgt. Mariah Hammond, Staff Sgt. Daniel Adkins, Sgt. Brandon Antoine, and Cpl. William Teel each won a free round of golf on the air station. U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Justin Perry and Lt. Col. Susan Upward were closest to the pin during the tournament and both won a sleeve of golf balls.

