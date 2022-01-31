Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Derek Riba, a participant of the Headquarters and Headquarters...... read more read more

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Derek Riba, a participant of the Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) SuperBall Golf Tournament, prepares to tee off at the Sound of Freedom Golf Course on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2022. The H&HS SuperBall Golf Tournament is hosted on the last Friday of the month to build comradery between Marines and to raise money for the 2022 Marine Corps Birthday Ball. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page