Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron hosted its monthly SuperBall Golf Tournament at Sound of Freedom Golf Course, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2022. These tournaments are held the last Friday of every month to build comradery between Marines, and to raise money for the 2022 Marine Corps Birthday Ball.
The overall winning team, Staff Sgt. Mariah Hammond, Staff Sgt. Daniel Adkins, Sgt. Brandon Antoine, and Cpl. William Teel each won a free round of golf on the air station. U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Justin Perry and Lt. Col. Susan Upward were closest to the pin during the tournament and both won a sleeve of golf balls.
|01.31.2022
|01.31.2022 16:20
|413738
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
