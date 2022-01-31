NAVFAC EXWC Engineer and College Interns Earn First 2022 Patent

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) professional engineer Gerritt Lang of the Ocean Department Waterborne Systems Division, and five interns from the Problem-based Initiatives for Powerful Engagement and Learning in Naval Engineering and Science (PIPELINES), have received the first U.S. Navy patent of 2022—U.S. Patent 11,215,541.



Named the In-Situ (a Latin phrase commonly used in industry to mean ‘on site’, ‘in place’ or ‘in position) Bollard Tester, the innovative device tests the load-carrying capacity of bollards (a post on the deck of a ship or wharf which a ship’s rope may be secured), which must tolerate hundreds of tons of pressure.



The Navy maintains thousands of bollards globally. Past bollard test procedures have included the use of tugboats—a dangerous workaround that can cause uplift on the bollards. Because of this, the development of a safe device and procedure for testing bollards in-situ (at the original installed location) is highly sought.



Reported by TechLink, the new device is rectangular in shape and made primarily of steel tubing. It is positioned around the bollard, with adjustable struts attached to the wharf. A cable is placed around the bollard, with adjustable cross members and lock pins position the cable at various angles. A hydraulic arm or winch (tensioner) is activated by the test operator to pull the cable, applying force to the bollard at desired measurements.



In-situ tests are the preferred method in determining whether bollards and other mooring hardware are performing at their design capacity. There is, however, no accepted standard testing device and procedure. If a bollard is degraded, a ship’s mooring line may break the bollard, resulting in damage to the ship and plausibly causing a dangerous situation for individuals involved.



“This patent is another readiness tool that ensures the warfighter has everything they need to safely execute the mission” said Lang.



The PIPELINES program—offered by the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB)—is an 8-week, immersive undergraduate internship program for students studying in science, technology, engineering and math-related (STEM) fields from UCSB and participating community colleges. During the internship, participants work in teams, comprised of a graduate student and Navy mentor, along with fellow PIPELINES interns. Over the stretch of 8 weeks, PIPELINES interns compete to find the most innovative and effective design solutions to real-world naval engineering and science design projects.



“Our team of eager college interns and dedicated Navy staff began this project almost five years ago. It is very rewarding to mentor engineering interns early in their careers; the education of hands-on inventing, patenting, and technology transition cannot be taught in a classroom” said Lang.



“At NAVFAC, we work strategically with the next generation of STEM students from colleges and universities around Southern California. This partnership is intentional; there is an urgent call to action nationwide for collaboration between the armed forces and academia to advance and develop STEM ecosystems,” said Kail Macias, NAVFAC EXWC Technical Director. “By prioritizing hands-on applied learning through summer internships, creating STEM outreach programs such as the PIPELINES program, and working side by side with our civilian and military Navy scientists and engineers, these engagements connect STEM students to real life technology problems that link what they are learning in school and how they will apply this knowledge. This project is a great example of the applicability and importance of PIPELINES.”



Congratulations to co-inventors Elaina Ryan, Juan Carrillo, Ricardo Contreras, Zachary Harwood, Benjamin Hulbert, and Gerritt Lang, P.E., for their achievements and commitment to the mission and vision of the Navy.



For more information on the PIPELINES program, or how to apply, visit: https://pipelines-csep.cnsi.ucsb.edu/



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC):

NAVFAC EXWC is a command of more than 1,300 dedicated federal employees, contractors, and military personnel who provide science, research, development, test, and evaluation, specialized engineering, and mobile logistics capabilities to deliver sustainable facility and expeditionary solutions to the warfighter.



