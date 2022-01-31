Best and Brightest: ONR’s 2022 Young Investigators

Photo By John Williams | 170202-N-PO203-073 BATON ROUGE, La. (Feb. 2, 2017) Dr. Reginald Williams, program...... read more read more Photo By John Williams | 170202-N-PO203-073 BATON ROUGE, La. (Feb. 2, 2017) Dr. Reginald Williams, program manager at the Office of Naval Research, talks about the Young Investigator Research Program (YIP) during a Department of the Navy (DoN) Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Institution (HBCU/MI) program visit to Southern University and A&M College. The YIP seeks to attract outstanding faculty members in their first or second full-time tenure-track appointment who show exceptional promise for doing creative research that benefits DoN research programs, and to support their research and encourage their teaching and research careers. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released) see less | View Image Page

Today, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) recognized awardees of the 2022 Young Investigator Program (YIP).



Thirty-two recipients will share nearly $17 million in funding to conduct innovative scientific research that will benefit the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.



“ONR, and the Naval Research Enterprise as a whole, is looking to reimagine naval power,” said Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin C. Selby. “To do so, it is critical that we attract the best and brightest scientists and engineers from across academia to tackle warfighting challenges. The Young Investigator Program does just that, and I am excited to announce the recipients for 2022.”



The ONR YIP is a highly competitive and popular early-career award program where prior academic achievement and potential for significant scientific breakthrough are key elements of the evaluation criteria. The 2022 YIP awardees were chosen from more than 220 applicants—all of whom are college and university tenure-track faculty and obtained a Ph.D. on or after Jan. 1, 2014.



Awardees represent 25 academic institutions in 16 states, supporting a broad range of naval-relevant research topics, including improved ocean wave forecasting; bio-inspired wings for unmanned systems; hypersonic aerodynamics; bio-degradable polymers; and advanced metal alloys for improved thermal management.



The YIP awards support postdoctoral and graduate student stipends and scholarships, the acquisition of laboratory equipment, and other expenses critical to the planned research. Typical grants range from $510,000 to $750,000 over a three-year period.



Established in 1985, the ONR YIP is one of the nation’s oldest and most selective basic-research, early-career awards in science and technology. Its purpose is to fund tenure-track academic researchers, or equivalent, whose scientific pursuits show outstanding promise for supporting the Department of Defense, while also promoting their professional development.



View the list of 2022 Office of Naval Research Young Investigator awardees at https://www.onr.navy.mil/Education-Outreach/Sponsored-Research/YIP/2022-young-investigators.