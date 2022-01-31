MCAS New River Go-Getter: Lance Cpl Angel Melendez

Born and raised in Freehold, New Jersey, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Angel Melendez is Marine Corps Air Station New River’s Go-Getter. Prior to joining the Marine Corps, Melendez worked at a car dealership and soon realized that it wasn’t enough for him.

“I wanted to prove something to my parents and to myself,” said Melendez. “I wanted to prove that I can do something bigger than myself.”

Melendez managed to do just that by joining the Marine Corps in January 2019. Since then, Melendez has been an airframes mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 and is now a waste supervisor with the Consolidated Hazmat Material Reutilization Inventory Management Program (CHRIMP).

Melendez has taken on many responsibilities since becoming a part of the CHRIMP, which include oversight for the cleanup of all waste on MCAS New River, monitoring various units in both their maintenance and cleanup, and taking charge of delegating duties and responsibilities to six Marines on a daily basis.

“At first it was a lot to take in, not coming from a leadership background,” said Melendez. “Taking lead of the other Marines isn’t terribly hard, you just need to know how to treat them and what to say.”

Melendez's leadership is seen even by those above him. Master Sgt. Rodney K. Bynum, squadron gunnery sergeant, with Headquarters and Headquarter Squadron commends his Marines’ continuous performance that earned him his award.

“Melendez is a vital asset to not only the CHRIMP, but to the command as a whole,” said Bynum. “His strength, attention to detail and selfless approach to the duties of which he is assigned are great examples of the uncommon attributes that are sought out by Marine Corps senior leaders.”

Melendez is working toward his next promotion and continues to seek self-improvement both mentally and physically by obtaining his green belt in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. He is also working toward an associate’s degree in business to become more of an asset to his section.

“Melendez is constantly looking for new ways to improve not only himself and his peers, but to contribute to the improvement of his section,” said Bynum. “He continues to display professionalism, dedication and unwavering devotion to his duties on a daily basis.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 01.31.2022 15:34 Story ID: 413717 Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS New River Go-Getter: Lance Cpl Angel Melendez, by LCpl Alexis Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.