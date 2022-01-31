Open for Submissions! 2022 Student Art Contest Highlights Greener Shipping

Courtesy Photo | 2022 K-12 Student Art Contest Logo. Courtesy of the North American Marine Environment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 2022 K-12 Student Art Contest Logo. Courtesy of the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA). see less | View Image Page

It’s time for all of the young artists out there to show off their creativity.

The annual K-12 Student Art Contest is now accepting submissions!



Sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA), and the Inter-American Committee on Ports of the Organization of American States (CIP-OAS), the contest is open to all students in grades K-12 across the Americas (North, Central, and South Americas, and the Caribbean).



That's right, all students from these locations who are in grades K-12 can participate even without a tie to the Coast Guard. Additionally, students living outside of the previously listed regions can participate but only if they have one or more parent on active duty in the Coast Guard.



This year’s theme is “New Technologies for Greener Shipping.” Students should submit an original poster based on this theme which reflects the need to support environmentally friendly technologies leading to a sustainable future for shipping.



Winners are scheduled to be announced in May 2022. Two grand-prize winners will receive a cash prize and a Coast Guard congratulatory package.



For additional information and how to enter the contest, please visit

https://namepa.net/education/art-contest/



Winning artwork from previous years can be found here:

https://www.uscg.mil/Resources/Civil-Rights/studentartcontest/