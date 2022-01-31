AER allocates grants for USAG Bavaria Soldiers transitioning with CSP

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Soldiers, who are transitioning from the military into the civilian workforce, may be granted up to $1,500 towards the U.S. Army’s Career Skills Program. This support was made newly possible as of December 2021, when Army Emergency Relief allocated $3 million in grants to aid Soldiers approved for the CSP, worldwide.



During a Soldier’s last 180 days of service, the CSP affords retiring and separating Soldiers the opportunity to gain skills training to improve their civilian employment options — resulting in a “high probability of employment in high-demand and highly skilled jobs,” according to AER. This training is largely offered in the form of apprenticeships, internships, on-the-job training and shadowing with an approved civilian employer.



Transitioning Soldiers currently stationed at USAG Bavaria may qualify for a grant up to $1,500, because they will need to travel from outside the continental United States to participate in a CONUS CSP. Once funds are approved, AER Assistance may cover costs related to OCONUS CSP as follows:



- Travel Expenses (Airfare)

- Travel Expenses (Fuel)

- Uniforms/Business Attire

- Tools/Supplies

- Temporary Lodging

- Initial Deposit (Job Location)

- Initial Rent (Job Location)

- Internet Deposit (Job Location)

- Electricity Deposit (Job Location)

- Gas Deposit (Job Location)

- Internet

- Electricity

- Gas

- Water/Trash/Sewage

- Food



“The AER Army Career Skills Program Assistance is a great AER program that helps transitioning military into the civilian professional workforce,” said Zilpa Oseguera, an AER Officer representing USAG Bavaria. “We feel that this proactive initiative will contribute to their continued success. If Soldiers are interested in learning more about the program, USAG Bavaria AEROs are ready to answer their questions.”



How do I apply?



To apply for a grant, learn more information or locate forms, USAG Bavaria Soldiers may contact their local AER Officers at:



- Tower Barracks (Bldg. 244): DSN 526-4403 / CIV (+49) 0-9641-70-526-4403

- Rose Barracks (Bldg. 322): DSN 599-1101 / CIV (+49) 0-9641-70-599-1101

- Hohenfels (Camp Nainhof, Bldg. 10): DSN 522-4860 / CIV (+49) 0-9472-83-4860

- Garmisch (Artillery Kaserne, Bldg. 203): DSN 440-3572 / CIV (+49) 0-8821-750-3572

