System Flushing Results Released for Camp Smith (Zone G1)

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Higgins | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 28, 2022) – Christian Warren, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, and Naval Air Crewman (Mechanical) 2nd Class Miguel Gonzalez, assigned to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 61, load a cooler of water flushing samples into a C-40 aircraft for transport to U.S. mainland testing facilities. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas A. Higgins)

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The U.S. Navy released initial system flushing data validated by the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) for Camp Smith (Zone G1) today.



A summary of the lab results can be found at https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/20220128_G1_Flushing_Zone_IDWST_Stage_2_Data_Release.pdf, and the complete lab results can be found at https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/20220128_G1_Flushing_Zone_Lab_Reports_Stage_2_Data_Release.pdf.



Samples met U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) criteria for Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH) and safe drinking water standards. Based on these test results, flushing teams will conduct residential and non-residential flushing after residents are notified. The residential and non-residential building flushing data will be made available once it has been validated and reviewed by the IDWST.



The following information is provided to help interpret the data:

- The Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH) test is one of the most common tests performed by certified laboratories.

- Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) are established by the EPA and are the maximum permissible level of contaminants in water which is delivered to any user of a public water system.

- Environmental Action Levels (EALs) are established by the Hawaii DOH and are concentrations of contaminants in drinking water and other media (e.g., soil, soil gas, and groundwater) below which the contaminants are assumed to not pose a significant threat to human health or the environment. Exceeding the Tier 1 EAL does not necessarily indicate that contamination at the site poses environmental hazards but generally warrants additional investigation.

- All values are in micrograms per liter (µg/L) which is equal to parts per billion (PPB).

- The Method Detection Limit (MDL) is the lowest concentration at which an analyte (chemical subject that is being analyzed) can be detected in a sample.



Please continue to follow the Hawaii DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, Public Health Advisory for JPBHH at https://health.hawaii.gov/news/files/2021/11/21-165-DOH-advises-Navy-water-system-consumers-not-to-drink-consume-tap-water.pdf.



For more information on water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.