    The Next Generation of Power

    The Next Generation of Power

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Lucas Feilmeier and Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Crumb, with the 386th

    KUWAIT

    01.30.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Natalie Filzen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait – It's a special day for members of the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, with the culmination of two years of work leading to the commissioning of a brand new generator at the substation commando here at Ali Al Salem Air Base.

    Collaboration is needed to ensure this mission is a success, as the power production and electric shop members work side by side to run their validation checks.

    Master Sgt. Hector Guardado, the facilities superintendent, elaborates on how the new generator will provide reliability to restore power immediately in the event that the base experiences a utility power outage.

    “This particular substation is very important because it feeds the wing building for all wing operations, including [Open Systems Interconnection model] operations and secret internet protocol router network, or SIPRnet, rooms that the wing building has,” Guardado said.

    Guardado stresses the importance of checking the equipment, as mechanical defects can worsen the efficiency that could be avoided doing preventive maintenance.

    The goal is to perform testing every 30 days, to validate that the generators will charge and send the power when needed, in the event that the host nation is unable to provide power.

    He also finds reward in being in the field with his crew and having the opportunity to teach them processes that they aren’t exposed to in their home units.

    “For my electricians or my power pro guys, they get limited to what their capabilities are,” Guardado said. “When it comes to detailed stuff, they're not going to get that necessarily in the regular Air Force. But luckily, we have reservists who, if they're in that field within their civilian career, can transfer those gifts to guys. So it's a big deal”.

    For members of the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, it's all hands on deck to keep that generator in top tier shape.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2022
    Date Posted: 01.30.2022 05:47
    Story ID: 413678
    Location: KW
