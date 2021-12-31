MC2 Aaron T. Smith's Biography

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith, a native of Safford, Ariz., received his education at Safford High School and graduated in 2016. He went on to graduate from Eastern Arizona College with a Graphic Design Certificate and Associate’s Degree in General Technical Studies in May 2018 and an Associate’s Degree in General Studies in July 2018. Smith enlisted in the Navy April 2019 and graduated from Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill., in June 2019 before reporting to Fort George G. Meade, Md., to attend “A” school at Defense Information School (DINFOS). After finishing the Basic Mass Communication Specialist Course as an honor graduate from DINFOS in January 2020, he reported to USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).

Smith’s sea duty assignments include one deployment aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as a content developer and production manager. During this tour, he deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations.

Smith’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Pistol “S” Marksmanship Ribbon, Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) device and a Flag Letter of Commendation.

