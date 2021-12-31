MC2 Haydn Smith Biography

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith, a native of Bryan, Texas, received little formal education, earning his GED in July, 2016. He married his wife, Elizabeth Welch in December, 2018 before enlisting in the Navy in January, 2019. Smith graduated from Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill., in March, 2019 before reporting to Fort George G. Meade, Md., to attend “A” School at Defense Information School (DINFOS). As a student in the pilot class of the Mass Communication Foundations (MCF) course, Smith finished his class as an honor graduate in September, 2019, receiving his letter of accommodation from Rear Adm. Charlie Brown, Chief of Naval Information (CHINFO).

Smith’s sea duty assignments include one tour aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as a content developer and production manager, deploying to the 7th Fleet area of operations.

His current assignment is the Visual Information Assistant Leading Petty Officer and Visual Information Personnel (VIPER) Team Lead for Vinson’s Media Department, responsible for leading 21 Sailors in producing visual information products and communicating Vinson’s story to a global audience.

Smith’s decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Rifle Marksmanship Expert Ribbon, Pistol Marksmanship Expert Ribbon and Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) pin.

