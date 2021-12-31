Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MC2 Haydn Smith Biography

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.31.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Haydn Smith 

    USS Carl Vinson

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith, a native of Bryan, Texas, received little formal education, earning his GED in July, 2016. He married his wife, Elizabeth Welch in December, 2018 before enlisting in the Navy in January, 2019. Smith graduated from Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill., in March, 2019 before reporting to Fort George G. Meade, Md., to attend “A” School at Defense Information School (DINFOS). As a student in the pilot class of the Mass Communication Foundations (MCF) course, Smith finished his class as an honor graduate in September, 2019, receiving his letter of accommodation from Rear Adm. Charlie Brown, Chief of Naval Information (CHINFO).
    Smith’s sea duty assignments include one tour aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as a content developer and production manager, deploying to the 7th Fleet area of operations.
    His current assignment is the Visual Information Assistant Leading Petty Officer and Visual Information Personnel (VIPER) Team Lead for Vinson’s Media Department, responsible for leading 21 Sailors in producing visual information products and communicating Vinson’s story to a global audience.
    Smith’s decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Rifle Marksmanship Expert Ribbon, Pistol Marksmanship Expert Ribbon and Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) pin.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2022 04:00
    Story ID: 413675
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC2 Haydn Smith Biography, by PO2 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    NMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT