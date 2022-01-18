Rocky Mount, N.C., Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

SOUTH CHINA SEA – “Go the extra mile, even if you’re not asked to,” Logistics Specialist 1st Class (LS1) Zachary Love’s father would often tell him. Love is from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and is currently assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), forward-deployed to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. He said his largest influence on how he acts in the Navy is his father.

“Growing up, everyone I met was treated with ‘yes sir’ or ‘yes ma’am’ based off of his values raising me,” said Love.

His father frequently introduced him to retired service members, many of whom were retired Navy Sailors who encouraged Love to give the Navy a try when he was old enough. He was also introduced to the Cub Scouts early on and “climbed the ranks” to Eagle Scouts at 17-years-old. Love felt like the Scouts provided a lifestyle of military values to live by.

“I joined the Navy to find a higher calling, to start a new life and adventure further out into the world,” said Love. Although he ventured away from his hometown, Love said that everyone in Rocky Mount all felt and treated each other like family.

Love’s values and embracing the philosophy of “going the extra mile” has brought him through nearly 14 years of Naval service since departing for basic training in March, 2008. Prior to his current assignment aboard Dewey, he was stationed in Hampton Roads, Virginia., aboard USS Eisenhower (CVN 69) with Strike Fighter Squadron 136 “Knighthawks”, Fleet Logistics Center Sasebo, Japan, and USS Stethem (DDG 63), also forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan.

Love is the Supply Support Center (S-1) leading petty officer aboard Dewey where he leads nine Sailors in the division’s daily operations. He is also responsible for the ship’s operational tasking budget, which provides funding for anything from office supplies to repair parts for Dewey’s advanced weapons systems. He is also the government purchase card approving officer for two purchase card holders, where he reviews all items for policy compliance and approves open purchases (or purchases for items that are not in the naval supply system).

“As a Logistician, he coordinates various support elements from various entities around the globe to ensure that USS Dewey gets the right support at the right time,” said Chief Logistics Specialist Edgard Cruz, Supply Department’s leading chief petty officer. “LS1 is a hardworking and dedicated Sailor who understands what our mission is and is committed to see through said mission,”

Love also serves as the Exceptional Family Member (EFM) coordinator, tracking multiple families with EFM needs and providing updates on Navy-wide policies and changes. Cruz added that one of Love’s best qualities is his superb resourcefulness.

“I chose my rate because I have always worked customer service jobs. Understanding people and their needs feels like it has become second nature to understand what a customer needs to execute his or her task.”

He added that he enjoys being able to serve his country while living in a foreign land, “There are not a lot of people that can say they did that during their lifetime.” However, Love said that his most favorite part of the Navy is the people. “The Navy is a massive melting pot with people from all walks of life.”

Love added that he now has a “loving and supporting wife and three amazing kids.”

“My family is always a phone call away and have continued to provide guidance when asked for advice,” said Love. “My family has always been supportive of my military career.”

Love is supporting the logistics mission aboard Dewey while underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Dewey is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

