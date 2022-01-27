Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits Task Force Pickett

Photo By Lance Cpl. David Intriago | U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. David Intriago | U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, addresses the Marines and Sailors of 23rd Marine Regiment at Fort Pickett, Virginia, on Jan. 27, 2022. Gen. Berger toured facilities, met with interagency partners, was briefed by Task Force Pickett staff, and spoke to Marines and Sailors with 23rd Marine Regiment. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago) see less | View Image Page

FORT PICKETT, VA. – U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, visited Task Force Pickett (TF Pickett) to receive an operational update regarding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) led Operation Allies Welcome (OAW), Jan. 27.



Since August 2021, Fort Pickett has served as one of eight safe havens in the United States designated to provide transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.



During his visit, Berger met with DOD, DHS and Department of State leadership, and received an overview of OAW at Pickett and an update on the status of evacuee resettlement.



“We were honored to host the Commandant of the Marine Corps at Task Force Pickett today,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Paul Craft, Commanding General of Task Force Pickett. “The effort of this group has been tremendous, and I am proud to share it with him. This is a meaningful mission for all of us.”



Berger toured the Joint Operating Area, where DOD, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the DHS, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for Afghan evacuees prior to resettlement. Additionally, evacuees have access to classes including English as a second language, driver’s education, cultural awareness, resume writing, employment search, and health and well-being.



While at Task Force Pickett, Berger spoke to interagency partners and talked about the importance of this collective effort.



“The level of teamwork and coordination on this joint mission and in this joint operation environment is impressive,” said Berger. “Afghan resettlement requires a unified team. Task Force Pickett and the interagency partners here are closely coordinated on evacuee success.”



Berger further expressed the importance of OAW and his pride for the work of the 23rd Marine Regiment Marines, who have been deployed to TF Pickett since December 2021.



According to Craft, successful Afghan resettlement in America remains the primary focus at TF Pickett. “We work side-by-side with our guests to try to give them a glimpse of what it will be like to live and thrive in America.”