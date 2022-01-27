Tale of the Forgotten: NAVSTA Rota Security Aims to Return Items to Owners

I thought I wanted space. I was tired of the endless hugs, tea parties, and playing dress up. That was, until my life changed. It all happened one day when we out for errands with Daisy (aka my BFF, or the girl who drags me around everywhere) and her mom. We got out of the car and walked towards the Navy Exchange while I rolled my eyes at being here again. How was I to know that this one trip would change my life?!?



We left the cold outdoors for the warmth and light of the main store as we made our way to the toy section where Daisy began to check out the new toys. A new doll caught her eye so she put me down while she examined the box (a veterinarian doll…it’s not that special!) She ran to show her mom in the next aisle and got into a discussion over whether she could use her Christmas money to buy it or wait for her birthday. No problem, I thought, she’ll grab me after she’s done. WRONG! After showing her mom, she placed the toy back where it belonged and walked away.



I tried to maintain composure and simply wait for her to return. Minutes turned to an hour and suddenly I felt someone pick me up; someone who was not Daisy! This grandmotherly looking woman looked around the toy area searching for a child who may have misplaced me. When she didn’t see any children, she turned and left the store with me in tow.



Once again outside, she ran into some friendly military personnel in a security car. She explained that she had found me in the toy section and was well-worn, so she assumed a young child within the community was missing their stuffed toy. The Sailor took down her information before returning to the security building and pulling out a form. The Sailor worked on filling out whatever the questions were on that form as well as giving me a thorough inspection for any identifying marks. Once satisfied, he walked into a small room, placed me on a shelf inside, and exited locking the door behind him.



Inside, I met a few other toys and random items that had to been left behind by their owner. I made friends with one in particular, a motorized scooter with a dinosaur head named Rex. He had been left by a playground on base when his owner saw some friends and ran off without him. He taught me the basics of my new home. He explained that some items are collected quickly while others linger, but everyone leaves after their 120 days are up.



In the first few days, a few of my roommates hit their 120 day threshold. They were snatched from the locker to never return. It was a little unnerving to have no idea what happened to these long-timers who helped me get settled. I hoped that they were reunited with their owner but given that they were all removed together, it was doubtful.



On day seven, the door was opened and I was snatched out. I was petrified that I had misjudged the days and was actually further along (keeping days straight can be a bit challenging when you have no concept of day or night in a windowless room!) I was plopped on the desk while a Sailor chatted with someone about my matted beige hair, lack of fluff from my youth, and a crusty tail. I was beginning to feel a bit self-conscious when the strong hands again picked me up and placed me in familiar arms. The ones I had been dreaming of since we parted way that fateful day. I was finally home!

“Ownership markings on items ensure we can contact you in the event your stuffed dog runs away,” explained the Sailor to Daisy. “No one plans to lose items so it's best to mark it before it is lost to ensure a swift reunion.”



Upon returning home, she promptly wrote her name in permanent marker on my ear as suggested. While I wasn’t planning on getting a “tattoo,” I would gladly do it again to not make it back to the lost and found room.



If you find a lost item, you can drop it off at NAVSTA Rota Security Department (bldg. 3262) with the on-duty personnel. They will need to know when and where you found the item as well as your contact information.



If you have lost an item, contact NAVSTA Rota Security Department to see if they have an item matching your description. It is best to be as descriptive as possible as it makes it easier for personnel to return the item to you. If you are reunited with your item, you sign a form upon receipt of the item.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 01.29.2022 03:51 Story ID: 413668 Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tale of the Forgotten: NAVSTA Rota Security Aims to Return Items to Owners, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.