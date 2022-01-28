Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Graduates Seven Navy Career Counselors

Photo By Tia Nichole McMillen | Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Amanda Ellis (MEDLANT), Navy Counselor 1st Class Tanya...... read more read more Photo By Tia Nichole McMillen | Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Amanda Ellis (MEDLANT), Navy Counselor 1st Class Tanya Stearns (NMRTC Bethesda), Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Patrick Gallagher (NMRTC Beaufort), Navy Counselor 2nd Class William Tinsley (NMRTC Fort Belvoir), Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Timothy Bielke (NMRTC Annapolis), Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michael Dematti (NMRTC Portsmouth), and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Mynor Interianolemus (NMRTC Portsmouth) are trained and prepared to serve as the critical link between Sailors, Marines, their command, and supporting Navy organizations. Navy counselor first class Tanya Stearns earned recognition as this cohort’s honor graduate. see less | View Image Page

Seven career counselors from across Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (MEDLANT) graduated from Navy Service Support Advanced Training Command’s four-week career counselor course, Jan. 28.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Amanda Ellis (MEDLANT), Navy Counselor 1st Class Tanya Stearns (NMRTC Bethesda), Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Patrick Gallagher (NMRTC Beaufort), Navy Counselor 2nd Class William Tinsley (NMRTC Fort Belvoir), Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Timothy Bielke (NMRTC Annapolis), Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michael Dematti (NMRTC Portsmouth), and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Mynor Interianolemus (NMRTC Portsmouth) are trained and prepared to serve as the critical link between Sailors, their command, and supporting Navy organizations. Navy counselor first class Tanya Stearns earned recognition as this cohort’s honor graduate.



“Career counselors are advanced in their ability to plan, develop, coordinate, and implement career information programs and policies in the Navy,” said Master Chief Navy counselor James Osborne, MEDLANT command career counselor.



Navy career counselors assist commands in organizing and implementing aggressive enlisted retention and career information programs; evaluate enlisted career development programs within their own command and/or subordinate commands, as applicable; coordinate and supervise counseling efforts; counsel individuals and their family members (as applicable) on the advantages of career opportunities in the Navy; and give command level presentations on career programs.



“I am so proud of each of these Sailors for taking the next step in their careers and pursuing additional education to support and assist their fellow shipmates,” said Osborne.



Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. Led by Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, the command ensures the warfighter is medically ready; makes certain that medical forces are manned, trained, and equipped to meet the operational mission; and increases the survivability of those who go in harm’s way.