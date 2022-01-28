41 RGS begins first HH-60W phase inspection

The 41st Rescue Generation Squadron began the first-ever phase inspection of an HH-60W Jolly Green II rescue helicopter Jan. 6, 2022.



The roughly 42-day inspection will serve as preventative maintenance and reveal how well the Whiskey has stood up to its first 720 flight hours.



“It’s a new aircraft so there have been a lot of conversations with Sikorsky representatives and engineers,” said Master Sgt. Nick Russell, 41st RGS phase inspection section chief, about the relationship between the aircraft manufacturer and Air Force maintenance professionals. “It’s a very extensive and in-depth process than other inspections tend to be.”



The inspection will also provide time for addressing maintenance issues that have been delayed until inspection and an opportunity to learn more about how the Whiskey has handled its first year in service.



“This inspection is definitely adding value to the process,” said Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Bagley, 41st RGS phase coordinator. “Who knows what things we couldn’t see or didn’t know about? You can scrub it all day, and run practice inspections, but you never really know what’s going on until you get under the hood.”



Leaders from around the base, and even other wings, have stopped by the 41st RGS to see the first inspection in action and get an idea of what to expect.



“We’re setting the benchmark for how these procedures will look for everyone going forward,” Russell said. “We’re setting a standard, and it’s been cool to have our squadron commander, wing commander and people from other bases come down to see the process.”



Standardization is key to helping units across the Air Force be better prepared. Setting that standard is no easy job, but the Airmen of the 41st RGS have proven to be more than up to the task.



“There is a lot of work being put into this,” Russell said. “The Airmen have done a lot of preparation and now they’re here kicking butt and taking care of business. They’re doing an excellent job and I’m very happy with our progress so far.”

