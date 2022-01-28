EOD Mobile Unit 3 Holds Change of Command

CORONADO, Calif. (NNS) – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 3 welcomed its newest leader during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., Jan. 28.



Cmdr. Andrew Serfass relieved Cmdr. Alex Campbell in front of friends, family members, and EODMU-3 personnel as part of an outdoor ceremony at the unit’s headquarters.



Campbell took command of EODMU-3 in May 2020. While serving as its commanding officer, he led a team of 168 personnel on a deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet where they conducted a wide range of operations in support of the fleet and joint forces. He also oversaw the development of training innovations that focus on preparing the unit’s Sailors for future combat operations.



“Everything good that has happened here is because you invested yourselves in this command,” said Campbell to EODMU-3’s assembled Sailors and civilians. “The ideas and intellect of your generation are what Navy EOD needs.”



Campbell’s next assignment is at Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) in Little Creek, Va.



Keynote speaker, Deputy Commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, Capt. Evan Colbert said it was a privilege to have Campbell leading EODMU-3.



“I am truly impressed with what you and your team were able to accomplish in the past two years,” said Colbert.



In his first address as EODMU-3’s commanding officer, Serfass said he looks forward to leading a unit with a legacy of high standards.



“I am sincerely humbled to be selected to lead this organization and am very thankful for the Sailors of this command who make this honor a reality,” said Serfass.



EODMU-3 is a component of EODGRU-1 that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, secures the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with capable and trusted partners, and protects the homeland.

