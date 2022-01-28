Testing Results Released for Four Water System Zones (A2, D1, D2, and F1)

Photo By Seaman Chris Thomas | 211222-N-FD567-1223 PEARL CITY, Hawaii (Dec. 22, 2021) A Naval Facilities Engineering...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Chris Thomas | 211222-N-FD567-1223 PEARL CITY, Hawaii (Dec. 22, 2021) A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor collects a water screening sample in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery efforts. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The U.S. Navy released initial system flushing data validated by the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) for Ford Island; Hale Moku and Hokulani; Hickam, Hale Na Koa, Officer Field Area, and Onizuka Village; and NEX and Moanalua Terrace (Zones A2, D1, D2, and F1) today.



A summary of the lab results for Ford Island (Zone A2) can be found at https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-01-26-flushing-zone-a2-idwst-stage-2-data-release.pdf, and the complete lab results can be found at https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-01-26-flushing-zone-a2-lab-reports-stage-2-data-release.pdf.



A summary of the lab results for Hale Moku and Hokulani (Zone D1) can be found at https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-01-26-flushing-zone-d1-idwst-stage-2-data-release.pdf, and the complete lab results can be found at https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-01-26-flushing-zone-d1-lab-reports-stage-2-data-release.pdf.



A summary of the lab results for Hickam, Hale Na Koa, Officer Field Area, and Onizuka Village (Zone D2) can be found at https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-01-26-flushing-zone-d2-idwst-stage-2-data-release.pdf, and the complete lab results can be found at https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-01-26-flushing-zone-d2-lab-reports-stage-2-data-release.pdf.



A summary of the lab results for NEX and Moanalua Terrace (Zone F1) can be found at https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-01-26-flushing-zone-f1-idwst-stage-2-data-release.pdf, and the complete lab results can be found at https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/2022-01-26-flushing-zone-f1-lab-reports-stage-2-data-release.pdf .



Samples met U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) criteria for Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH) and safe drinking water standards. Based on these test results, flushing teams have been conducting residential and non-residential flushing after residents were notified. The residential and non-residential building flushing data will be made available once it has been validated and reviewed by the IDWST.



The following information is provided to help interpret the data:

- Total Petroleum Hydrocarbon (TPH) tests look for many petroleum compounds and are done in addition to standard drinking water tests.

- Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) are established by the EPA and are the maximum permissible level of contaminants in water which is delivered to any user of a public water system.

- Environmental Action Levels (EALs) are established by the Hawaii DOH and are concentrations of contaminants in drinking water and other media (e.g., soil, soil gas, and groundwater) below which the contaminants are assumed to not pose a significant threat to human health or the environment. Exceeding the Tier 1 EAL does not necessarily indicate that contamination at the site poses environmental hazards but generally warrants additional investigation.

- All values are in micrograms per liter (µg/L), which is equal to parts per billion (PPB).

- The Method Detection Limit (MDL) is the lowest concentration at which an analyte (chemical subject that is being analyzed) can be detected in a sample.



Please continue to follow the Hawaii DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, Public Health Advisory for JPBHH at https://health.hawaii.gov/news/files/2021/11/21-165-DOH-advises-Navy-water-system-consumers-not-to-drink-consume-tap-water.pdf.



For more information on water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.