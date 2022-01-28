8th MP Assigns Spirit Awardee to vital SHARP Position

Photo By Staff Sgt. Richard Perez | Sgt. 1st Class Kacie Chavez, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Richard Perez | Sgt. 1st Class Kacie Chavez, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Coordinator conducts annual training during her time as the 728th MP Battalion SARC on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Jun. 25, 2021. The selection to the SARC and Victim Advocate career course and subsequent brigade SARC position elevated Chavez’s potential reach and impact to help even more 8th MP Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kacie D. Chavez) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, filled a crucial position in the unit when they appointed Sgt. 1st Class Kacie Chavez as their new Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Coordinator. Chavez came to the brigade position after graduating the SARC and Victim Advocate Career Course in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where she was awarded the Spirit and Academic Excellence Awards for her performance in the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Prevention Academy class.



The 6-week career course included numerous computer-based knowledge tests, which tested Chavez on her memorization of the terminology and Case Management procedures taught in the class. The course incorporated two evaluations on the in-take of sexual harassment and assault victims for an overall assessment on an individual’s ability to execute the duties of a SARC and VA when called upon.



Chavez worked as a SARC for the 728th Military Police Battalion, where she routinely interacted with Soldiers through incoming personnel patching ceremonies, sponsorship letters for incoming families, and classes she’s given on base. This experience earned her the consideration from the 8th MP command team to be in a position with even greater responsibilities and obligations from what she was used to at the Battalion level.



“I felt very humbled at the fact that my hard work was recognized in the end,” said Chavez. “Really, when you put your best foot forward in any position, job, or school within the Army, you’re not doing it to obtain an award. You’re doing it because you want to make sure that you’re getting the best you can out of your situation. For me, that was the most important thing.”



Chavez filled her role at the battalion level for less than one year before earning consideration for the brigade position. Relationships with the prior 8th MP Bde. SARC and the unit command team helped her to receive mentorship and tutelage along the way which gave her encouragement during the transition.



8th TSC, SHARP program manager, Mr. Juan Almont-Done, endorsed Chavez with a strong push from 8th MP Bde.’s leadership to attend the career course. He observed her leadership qualities and eagerness to help Soldiers and civilians as the 728th MP Victim Advocate.



“Her personality and her interest in providing assistance at that level was evident right from the start,” said Almont-Done. “The command realized that we need to get her more training, so she can be even more effective. We pushed to allow this non-commissioned officer to attend the course and after a few months we were able to get her into school. I think for her to receive the Spirit Award and for her to be the distinguished honor grad in that course speaks volumes as to how important it is to select the right person for the right job.”



The selection to the SARC and VA career course and subsequent brigade SARC position elevated Chavez’s potential reach and impact to help even more 8th MP Soldiers and their families. Her commitment to duty symbolized that Soldiers and Civilians are the Army’s greatest strength.



“Whether it be clients or Soldiers that come to talk to me, it’s just another position that I am being put in where I can grow from the impact that I have with them,” said Chavez. “I am just that person that really wants to help people. We talk about being a family in the Army, and I really take that to heart”.