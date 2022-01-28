ACC identifies Moody as Lead Wing

The commander of Air Combat Command has further clarified and officially designated Moody as one of five Lead Wings to be ready to “rapidly generate combat power as a deployed force.”

According to a memo from Gen. Mark Kelly, naming Lead Wings builds readiness and sustainability for the Joint Force, and further refines Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen concepts.

“This shift takes us from a reactive force optimized for counter-insurgency ops over the past 20 years in permissive environments, to wings ready to deploy as high-performing, task-organized combat teams, and operate in a contested environment with joint and coalition partners,” Kelly said.

As part of the Combat Air Force’s transition to the service’s new force generation model, the Lead-Wing concept is a strategy where multiple mission sets will align under the command and control of one pre-identified unit.

“Flying Tigers are no stranger to combat,” said Col. Russ Cook, 23rd Wing commander. “Combatant commanders have been calling upon Flying Tigers since WWII. Combat has since evolved as situations around the world arose, and the Airmen of today need to adapt to meet the needs of tomorrow.

“What we have to do is refocus and transition from violent extremist organizations to this peer strategic competition and be able to go anywhere around the world,” Cook continued. “We’re taking pragmatic steps here at Moody focusing on being combat ready for the next fight and being Lead-Wing ready.”

The Flying Tigers developed an A-Staff in 2021 and led the way in command and control at the wing level, building the foundation for what will be Air Base Squadrons and Contingency Location Teams for the Air Force of the future.



ACC is currently working to standardize the required force elements and organizational structures for Lead Wing implementation, and also plans for several concept tests and exercises this year to validate the success of these changes.

“In 2022, we will continue the mission as we further develop command and control and enable agile combat operations with our Air Base Squadron, Force Generation Elements and Contingency Location Teams,” said Cook. “This will take focused teamwork, and the breaking down of long standing paradigms, to be a world-class dynamic force who leaves our enemies paralyzed.”



Other lead wings identified in the memo were:

· 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina

· 55th Wing, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska

· 355th Wing, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona

· 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho

While not currently designated as Lead Wings, Kelly also identified the following units as “Lead Wings in Extremis,” to provide enabling requirements when additional forces are required for a designated Lead Wing:

· 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

· 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina

· 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida

· 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah

· 633rd Air Base Wing, JBLE, Virginia

As the second most deployable base in ACC, Cook explained by October of 2022, the Flying Tigers will be “ready to deploy and generate airpower anytime, anywhere with anyone – as the first Lead Wing in Air Combat Command."

“This is the right wing, and these are all the right Airmen to get this done,” he said. “Never forget who you are, never forget that you’re Flying Tigers. Never forget your mission of Attack-Rescue-Prevail. Tigers lead.”

