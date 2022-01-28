Secretary of the Navy visits MCALF Bogue

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field (MCALF) Bogue, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. While at MCALF Bogue, Del Toro met with II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) leadership and observed an Expeditionary Advanced Based Operations demonstration (EABO). This was the Navy Leader’s first visit to Marine installation in Eastern North Carolina since his appointment in August 2021. Visiting both MCALF Bogue, an outlying field of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Del Toro was able to become oriented with II MEF’s warfighting capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 14:38
|Story ID:
|413636
|Location:
|BOGUE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
