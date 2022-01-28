Secretary of the Navy visits MCALF Bogue

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Lt. Gen. William Jurney, II Marine...... read more read more

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Lt. Gen. William Jurney, II Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, while at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field (MCALF) Bogue, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. While at MCALF Bogue, Del Toro met with Marine Corps leaders and observed an Expeditionary Advanced Based Operations demonstration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram) see less | View Image Page