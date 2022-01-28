Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy visits MCALF Bogue

    Secretary of the Navy visits MCALF Bogue

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Lt. Gen. William Jurney, II Marine

    BOGUE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field (MCALF) Bogue, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. While at MCALF Bogue, Del Toro met with II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) leadership and observed an Expeditionary Advanced Based Operations demonstration (EABO). This was the Navy Leader’s first visit to Marine installation in Eastern North Carolina since his appointment in August 2021. Visiting both MCALF Bogue, an outlying field of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Del Toro was able to become oriented with II MEF’s warfighting capabilities.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    SECNAV
    MCAS Cherry Point
    MCALF Bogue
    Carlos Del Toro

