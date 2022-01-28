Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2 Hosts Ice Dive Training

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 will host annual ice dive training for Navy Divers and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. in January and February.



The course provides the tools necessary for Navy Divers to execute ice diving operations in an arctic environment.



The training, hosted by Dive Rescue International, is run by qualified Navy Divers and experienced civilian instructors who teach the fundamentals of operating on and diving under the ice.



While ice diving is not outside of the skill set of Navy Divers, it is different from the warmer waters of Virginia Beach and the significantly warmer waters of Key West, Fl., where many divers train. Ice diving requires specialized training, preparation and equipment. Dry suit familiarization dives must be completed prior to diving under the ice. SCUBA cold-water set-up training and familiarization must also prior to the operation.



In the course, the divers are responsible for dive setup, which includes building tents, heating the tents and cutting holes in the ice before diving.



Camp Ripley provides ideal conditions to simulate an artic environment for ice and cold weather dive training, where Navy Divers can train in a subzero temperature and arduous conditions at training ranges. EODGRU 2 values its partnership with the Army National Guard and Camp Ripley, and their support of this vital training with base facilities and logistical support.



With the recent release of the Department of the Navy’s Strategic Blueprint for the Arctic, this annual training is even more relevant for Navy Divers to assist in building a more capable arctic Naval force.



MDSU 2 is headquartered at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story under Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two (EODGRU 2). EODGRU 2 provides skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable forces around the globe to support a range of operations and oversees all east coast explosive ordnance disposal. For more news from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, visit www.navy.mil/local/eod2/.

