NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports USS Kearsarge ARG COMPTUEX

The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center (LSC) recently helped orchestrate a loadout for the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prior to their departure for a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX).



The Kearsarge ARG is currently underway for the approximately 30 day long exercise, which is designed to prepare and assess the ships in the ARG individually and as a unit prior to deployment.



NAVSUP FLC Norfolk has been supporting ships at sea for more than 100 years. For the past 20 years, the Sailors and civilians who staff the LSC have made it much easier to stock up before getting underway. Every ship on the waterfront has a dedicated logistics support representative (LSR) who provides one stop shopping for all supply and services needs. That allows shipboard Sailors to focus more on performing their primary mission.



The process of coordinating a load-out for a large evolution like COMPTUEX begins with the Combat Logistics Force Officer (CLO) who is assigned to the Military Sealift Command. “The CLO is the actual person who plans this process,” said Bert Winn, logistic support supervisor for LSC Team Two. “We just help out with all the loose ends and help bring things together. We estimate pallet counts and ensure provisions, hazardous material, medical and any high priority items are included. They vary depending on when the actual load-out is going to happen. Usually they give us a two to three week window.”



According to Winn, good communication is the key to planning a successful load-out. “Communication and making sure the ships understand what is being loaded out and if they are able to receive bulk items, and if not we need to coordinate later delivery of the bulk items,” said Winn. Nearly 300 pallets of material and supplies were delivered for the Kearsarge ARG COMPTUEX.



According to NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Officer Lt. Yahaya Dabre, a key element of the planning process is for the Subsistence Total Order and Receipt Electronic System (STORES) WEB operators to engage with the respective ships to ensure the ships put in their food orders. “The STORES WEB operators will process those orders and coordinate with the Subsistence Prime Vendor to deliver to the pier on the load-out day,” explained Dabre. “The LSRs also do a lot of coordination with DLA Distribution to ensure material for the ships involved are well-packaged and palletized and delivered to the pier on the load-out day.”



The Kearsarge ARG is comprised of the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), the amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) the amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44). Other ships supporting their COMPTUEX are USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:10 Story ID: 413602 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports USS Kearsarge ARG COMPTUEX, by Jim Kohler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.