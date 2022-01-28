ARNORTH Senior Afghan Cultural Advisor Visits Fort Pickett

Photo By Lance Cpl. David Intriago | Abdullah Amini, the senior cultural advisor at Army Northern Command, gives a speech...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. David Intriago | Abdullah Amini, the senior cultural advisor at Army Northern Command, gives a speech on his American opportunities to Afghan evacuees during a town hall meeting at Fort Pickett, Virginia on Jan. 19, 2022. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago) see less | View Image Page

The senior Afghan cultural advisor for U.S. Army North (ARNORTH) visited Fort Pickett, Virginia, on Jan. 20. Abdullah Amini of Omaha, Nebraska, has served as a Department of Defense cultural and political advisor (POLAD) for almost two decades and is now advising ARNORTH during its support to Operation Allies Welcome (OAW). OAW is a coordinated effort led by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to support and resettle more than 50,000 Afghans in the United States. His visit will end on Jan. 24.



Amini immigrated to the United States from Afghanistan in 1989. Newly married and with only seven dollars in his pocket, he established a life for his family. After opening and operating the only Afghan restaurant in Omaha, Nebraska, Amini found himself in Afghanistan again, this time as a government contractor and then a government employee, supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.



Amini's role during OAW is to advise military commanders on support functions, such as food, housing, and the relationships that military personnel build with their Afghan guests. Amini also supports Afghan guests by making speeches to inspire them about their new lives and opportunities.



"I give myself as an example to them. This is the United States of America. This is the land of opportunity. This is the land of immigrants," he said. "If you ask any one of these Americans, if not them, if not their father and not their grandfathers; their great grandfathers came from somewhere else. We have [many] nationalities and backgrounds in this country."



Amini tells stories of friends, family, and other immigrant community members who have found success in America. He uses business owners, landlords, and even his children, graduates from medical school, to describe the opportunities awaiting our guests.



"They are working hard to take advantage of this opportunity. It doesn't matter [if] they have education or not. It doesn't matter [if] they are old or young. At each age, in each level of education, they have the opportunity to make money, to build their life, to send their children to school, and to have a bright future."



Amini believes that the most crucial element of supporting and caring for the guests while at the Safe Havens around the United States are the relationships the military is building with them.



"When I travel around and see that our [service members] have been extremely kind and established personal relationships with our guests, it makes a difference," he said. "That's the key to success in this particular mission."



The overall message that Amini is trying to deliver to the Afghan guests, as they relocate across the United States, is one of hospitality and encouragement.



"[I want to say] welcome to this nation," he said. "This will be their country, and this will be their home now. They will contribute to this country. I see a bright future for them and their children."