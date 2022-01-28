Fleet Rating Experts Needed for Exam Development

Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 210923-N-YR423-0247 PENSACOLA, Fla. Fleet Subject Matter Experts (FSMEs), consisting...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 210923-N-YR423-0247 PENSACOLA, Fla. Fleet Subject Matter Experts (FSMEs), consisting of chiefs, senior chiefs, and master chiefs provided by Fleet and shore-based commands, attend the AWV Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR), Sept. 23, 2021, in Pensacola, FL. These teams of FSMEs review and develop the rating examination material from which enlisted advancement exams are created. To be a part of your rating’s AERR and make an impact on the future of your rating, go to MyNavy Portal< Professional Resources<Navy Advancement Center<AERR, to learn how to apply. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla.—Released Jan. 25, Naval Administrative Message (NAVADMIN) 011/22 announced the Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) schedule for April through September 2022.



Navy chief petty officers (E-7 to E-9) are needed to serve as rating fleet subject matter experts (FSMEs) for upcoming AERRs which are held in Pensacola, Florida. FSMEs provide their expertise by updating and validating the Navy-wide advancement exam question bank for their respective ratings.



Navy chief petty officers on active duty, full time support, and Reservists on active duty for special work are encouraged to take part in the process by reaching out to their Type Commander (TYCOM) or rating sponsor point of contact (POC) for application information.



"Type Commanders and rating sponsors select AERR members to cover each rating’s unique job requirements,” said Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) Command Master Chief Gregory Prichard. “The AERR selection process ensures all platforms, skills and rating work are represented. Having the right mix of rating experts is key to determining appropriate exam content for upcoming administrations.”



AERRs are an integral part of the advancement system and are not only beneficial to the fleet SMEs who attend, but the Navy as a whole.



“We use this opportunity as a tool to tailor the material towards topics Sailors should know and keep the information current,” said Chief Yeoman (Submarine) Nicole Arnold. “By doing so we are creating a strong, fighting fleet and testing the knowledge of our future leaders.”



Arnold, who attended the Yeoman (Submarine) AERR in August, said the experience was rewarding.



“Without a doubt, my time at the AERR has made a direct impact on future Yeomen,” said Arnold. “We have reinvigorated this rating exam to shape the submarine force and produce excellent leading Yeomen.”



AERRs vary in length between one to two weeks and are held throughout the year, with each specific rating reviewed on average once a year. AERR participants receive temporary duty orders from their parent command, paid for by NETPDC. Normally, four to six nominees are selected to be panel members for each AERR.



The April through September 2022 schedule is as follows:



Convene Date: Rating (number of FSMEs required)

3 – 9 April AWF (4), ET (6)

3 - 16 April IT (6), OS (6)

10 – 23 April ETN (6), GSE (6)

17 – 30 April AME (6), CM (6), MC (7),

24 – 30 April PR (6), QM (6)

24 April – 7 May CTI (6), GM (6), GSM (6)

1 – 7 May AM (6)

1 - 14 May UT (6)

8 – 14 May AO (6), DC (6), NCR (6)

8 – 21 May ATI (6)

15 – 21 May ETV (6), NCC (6)

15 – 28 May AWA (6), CTN (6)

22 – 28 May RS (4)

5 – 18 June AD (6), ND (6)

12 – 25 June AWE (6), CSS (6), MA (8), YNS (6)

10 – 16 July AWV (6)

10 – 23 July ABF (6), EO (6), TM (6)

17 – 30 July HM (6)

7 – 13 August AS (6)

7 – 20 August CTM (6), FT (6)

14 – 27 August LSS (6), MMN (6)

11 – 17 September ABE (6)

11 – 24 September EA (6)



To view the annual AERR schedule, locate a specific rating point of contact, or view AERR eligibility requirements, log into My Navy Portal www.mnp.navy.mil and search under Professional Resources/Navy Advancement Center/AERR. Contact the TYCOM or rating sponsor POC to determine submission deadlines.



Once selected, chiefs receive a selection e-mail from the Navy Advancement Center (NAC) approximately 45 days prior to the start of the AERR. Selectees should make early contact with NAC staff to answer any questions they may have concerning the AERR process.



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the NAC, and the Resources Management Department.



Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC.