Doc Jargon talks iWatch

DEAR DR. JARGON,



I’m a newly wedded military spouse and I’m still getting used to the security on post. I’ve recently heard about the iWATCH program. What is that? How does iWATCH help protect the post? Can you explain?



Signed,



Secure But Wondering



DEAR SECURE BUT WONDERING,



Welcome to the Army family!



Protecting our military resources has been a high priority ever since there has been an American military. Over the years, and particularly since the 9/11 attacks and the subsequent war on terrorism, U.S. government and military assets are under constant scrutiny from those who would do us harm.

In fact, at Fort Riley there is a team of anti-terrorism experts whose job is to help the post protect itself and advise Soldiers and civilians on how they can assist in helping deter terrorist acts.

Part of their efforts is asking the Fort Riley community, including you, to assist. That is where the iWATCH program comes in. It is the on-post equivalent of a local community or neighborhood watch program.

As an Army-wide program, iWATCH is aimed at promoting heightened awareness and vigilance against terrorism. At its heart is this simple guidance: “If you see something, say something.”

Residents are often the best judges of what does or doesn’t “look right” in their neighborhoods and places of work. When in doubt, notify authorities.



In the event of an emergency, you can report suspicious activity by calling 911.



Fort Riley’s 24/7 numbers are 785-240-WARN (9276) or 785-239-MPMP (6767). You can also use the iWATCH report form or e-mail usarmy.riley.imcom-central.list.iwatch@ mail.mil to report suspicious activity. A toll-free option is 1-800-CALL-SPY (225-5779).

Log on to www.riley.army.mil/Community/iWATCH.aspx to find out more about how you can help protect Fort Riley.



Best of luck,



Dr. Jargon



Dr. Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileypao@gmail.com.

