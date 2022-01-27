FEBRUARY SAVINGS: Your commissary offers timely deals for Valentine’s Day, Heart Healthy month, major sporting event watch parties

Courtesy Photo | Military commissaries are offering sales promotions in February just in time for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military commissaries are offering sales promotions in February just in time for customers to observe Valentine’s Day, Heart Healthy Month and plan their watch parties for events such as pro football’s big game and the Winter Olympics. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By Sallie Cauthers, DeCA Marketing Directorate



NOTE: To see a DeCA video about shopping the commissary for your big game snacks, click here: https://vimeo.com/668342739/4101b5cf29





FORT LEE, Va. – Military commissaries are offering sales promotions in February just in time for customers to observe Valentine’s Day, Heart Healthy Month and plan their watch parties for events such as pro football’s big game and the Winter Olympics.



“We want our customers to know they can use their commissary benefit to prepare for their sports night menus,” said Bonita Moffett, the Defense Commissary Agency’s director of sales. “They can max out their savings by checking out the DeCA website for the latest coupon deals, contests and healthy recipes. Customers can also check with their store for details or visit their store page on commissaries.com to verify what’s available.



“In particular for Heart Healthy Month, commissaries are offering a February special with our “Thinking Outside of the Box” recipe, Chicken Chili Nachos, for patrons who want a convenient, nutritious, tasty choice that will also be kind to their budgets,” Moffett said.



Throughout February, DeCA’s industry partners – vendors, suppliers and brokers – are collaborating with commissaries to offer discounts beyond everyday savings. Overseas stores may have substituted events for certain promotional programs. Customers are asked to check their local commissary for details on dates and times for the following promotions:



• “Choose Good – Do Good.” Throughout February, Del Monte is offering shoppers a $5 Commissary Gift Card when they spend $15 or more on Del Monte, Contadina or College Inn branded products. By submitting a valid receipt, a shopper may receive a gift card or designate a $5 donation to Fisher House Foundation. Visit your local commissary for details.



• The big game soda promotion. All brand 12-packs will be priced four for $12 effective Feb. 4-13 only. Coke brands will have 8-pack, 12-ounce bottles on sale during the same time frame for four for $12. Offer available Feb. 4-13 or while supplies last.



• Did someone say chicken? Freedoms Choice is offering special savings on boneless skinless breasts, tenderloins and thighs and for all your winter sports parties.



• Goya is going the extra mile. Goya offers nine different canned bean items at 13 percent off retail prices this month. Find these varieties in mass canned-bean displays in your local commissary. Goya beans are perfect for the “Thinking Outside the Box” recipe for Chicken Chili Nachos, dips and chilis and pair perfectly with Heart Healthy Month.



• “Healthy Heroes.” Unilever is sponsoring this promotion featuring Hellmann’s/Best Foods, Lipton, Sir Kensington, Knorr, Talenti, Seventh Generation, Dove, Dove Men, Baby Dove, AXE, Vaseline, Tresemme and Degree. Look for in-store coupon flyers valued at $11.50. Unilever will also host a sweepstakes on the Operation In Touch website giving away $25,000 in Commissary Gift Cards. Unilever will also donate $5,000 to “Camp4Heroes.”



• Win a year of free kombucha! Text to win sweepstakes: Text “SYNERGY” to 64600 for a chance to win a year’s supply of GT’s Living Food Synergy Kombucha. Second place winners receive 1,000 free bottles of GT’s Synergy. No purchase required to enter. Check out GT’s kombucha at your local commissary in your commissary’s Produce section.



• Wholly Guacamole! Enter for a chance to be one of five grand prize winners of free Wholly Guacamole for a year. Runner up winners receive Wholly Guacamole swag gift Packs. To enter: 1) Take a selfie of yourself wearing your favorite NFL football team gear; 2) post and tag “Commissary Shopper” on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter). One submission per person. Winners will be notified via DM (direct message). Must be 18 years of age or older and member/affiliate of the U.S. military (active duty, reserves, veterans, military spouses). Contest window is Jan. 31 – Feb.13.



• The Nabisco Military Big Game Football Sweepstakes. This contest is sponsored by Mondelez Global and ends Feb. 13 for stateside commissary patrons only. Entries will be accepted by text and online. The grand prize winner will receive a $250 Commissary Gift Card and a $250 Exchange Gift Card. There will also be eight first-prize winners who will receive a $50 Commissary Gift Card and a $50 Exchange Gift Card. See sweepstakes details in your local stateside commissary.



• New Year, Fresh Start Sweepstakes. MyMilitarySavings.com is offering the New Year, Fresh Start Sweepstakes from Feb. 1-28. Shoppers enter a QR code found in-store on a promotional display or at https://www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests for a chance to win one of five $500 Commissary Gift Cards. Also, a charitable donation will be given to Operation Homefront. Featured brands included Health-Ade, Kraft Salad Dressing, Mio, Crystal Light, Kraft Mayo, Reynolds, Hillshire Farm, Del Monte and Starkist.



• “Just Add Milk.” General Mills is offering this popular promotion worldwide in February. It’s supported by high-value in-store coupons, as well as a fun, premium giveaway. General Mills is also promoting items like its whole grain Big G cereal for Heart Healthy Month.



“We have a lot of promotions this month in your local commissary, and don’t forget Valentine’s Day – we have sweets for your sweetheart,” Moffett said. “Stop by your commissary and pick up all you need for a memorable home-cooked Valentine’s Day dinner (or dessert) and you can’t go wrong. You’ll get great food at great prices, and your valentine and wallet will be happy.”

