DEOMI’s Creative Talent Recognized by Local Community

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. – Archie Delapaz and Randall Allen, videographers with the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI) Multimedia & Technology Development Department, not only provide premier DEOMI products, but they also hone their technical and artistic skills by creating original short films for submission in the Melbourne Independent Filmmakers Festival (MIFF), held in each year in Melbourne, Florida.



The MIFF is an annual festival whereby both international and local story tellers can submit their work for consideration. This past December, the festival featured a director’s panel where artists discussed their techniques and gave advice for new filmmakers, a red carpet event and an awards night.



Delapaz, a long time participant of the MIFF, has been with DEOMI for more than five years. In that time, he’s wrote, produced, and directed numerous videos and created many original animations and illustrations for DEOMI.



Allen, who joined DEOMI in June 2018, helps develop various military instructional and how-to videos. He also helps with writing scripts, recording live actors, creating motion graphics and editing videos for the purpose of creating informative videos that DEOMI instructors can use during their in-person or virtual classrooms. He too, has created numerous short films, but has never participated in the MIFF.



In early 2021, Allen said Delapaz encouraged him to submit a film to the MIFF. Shortly after, the two worked individually and collaboratively and were able to create three short films by the submission cut-off date of July 4. Each of their submissions earned a “best-in” nomination.



“We are always helping each other out. I am very fortunate to have such a talented coworker and friend,” said Allen.



“Feels great to help a fellow filmmaker hone his skill and talent,” Delepaz added.



Delapaz submitted two short films. The first was a sci-fi film called Nick Lazer, a live-action remake of an animated film he made for a previous festival that was nominated for and won best animation. The live-action version was nominated for best sci-fi. His second submission was a monster film called Are You My Mother? This film was nominated for best comedy.



“I entered to see my films up on a big screen, viewed by an audience,” said Delapaz. “It meant a lot,” he added about having been nominated.



Allen submitted a short film called Snack Panic, which was nominated for best comedy and was the first film screened during the festival awards night.



“What I wanted the most was to be in a theatre packed with other film makers as my video was screened,” said Allen. “A live audience reaction is one experience most filmmakers crave,” he added.



Both Delapaz and Allen agree that participating in outside projects, like the MIFF, provides them with many opportunities to hone their skills – skills that they can then use on DEOMI projects.



“Participation in this event involves me producing, writing and working on my films, which gives me additional film making experience. In creating my own films, I improve my scheduling, planning production, working with actors, directing, editing and special effects skills; all of which, I bring to projects I do for DEOMI,” said Delapaz.



“Every new experience helps to hone my skills and techniques. Then I apply what I’ve learned to the video pieces I create for DEOMI,” Allen added.



Both Delapaz and Allen have already started work on their short film submissions for the next festival.