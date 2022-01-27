Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Story by Spc. Tanner Dibble 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    The purpose of International Holocaust Remembrance Day is to serve as a date for official commemoration of the victims of the Nazi regime and to promote Holocaust education throughout the world. In that perspective, as part as the 1 infantry Division Legacy, Spc. Dibble Tanner and Capt. Lydia Laga from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat team invited Doctor Shelly Cline from the Midwest Center for Holocaust education to give a brief overview of this unforgettable day.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 11:10
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Hometown: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    World War II
    1st Infantry Division
    Holocaust
    Army History
    2ABCT

