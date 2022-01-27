2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day

The purpose of International Holocaust Remembrance Day is to serve as a date for official commemoration of the victims of the Nazi regime and to promote Holocaust education throughout the world. In that perspective, as part as the 1 infantry Division Legacy, Spc. Dibble Tanner and Capt. Lydia Laga from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat team invited Doctor Shelly Cline from the Midwest Center for Holocaust education to give a brief overview of this unforgettable day.

