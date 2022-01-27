Naval Foundry and Propeller Center taps Philly public school for workers

Photo By Ryan Bevitz | The Naval Foundry and Propeller Center tentative selected five students from Benjamin...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Bevitz | The Naval Foundry and Propeller Center tentative selected five students from Benjamin Franklin High School’s technical education program at its Jan. 22 Career Fair at Penn State at the Navy Yard. Top row (from left to right): Instructor Ronald Sizer, Teresa Bussey, Caleb Matthews and Darus Travis. Front row: Warren Crosby, Haowei Lui and NFPC General Foreman Sylvester Olivares. see less | View Image Page

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27 – Partnering with local high schools, the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center announced the tentative selection of five soon-to-be graduates of the Benjamin Franklin High School. Once finalized, the quintet will work as machine tool operators.



Seniors Teresa Bussey, Warren Crosby, Haowei Liu, Caleb Matthews and Darus Travis were interviewed and given tentative job offers at Saturday’s Career Fair, which was held at Penn State at the Navy Yard.



The students are part of the new Philadelphia Region Workforce Pilot Program, a workforce development program between the School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Navy Yard. Through this CTE partnership, which provides District Career and Technical Education (CTE) students with training, coaching, access to resources and advocacy, the District works with the Philadelphia Navy Yard to create a local talent pipeline that prepares District students for employment at the Navy Yard.



Located in the Spring Garden neighborhood, Benjamin Franklin High School was founded in 1969 and is part of the School District of Philadelphia. The school offers a Precision Machining and Tool Technology program to prepare students with the knowledge and skills in all aspects of precision measuring and shaping metal parts.



“We are fortunate to have many outstanding vocational schools in the greater Philadelphia area, including Benjamin Franklin High School,” NFPC director Nate Bird said. “Career & Technical Education Teacher Ronald Sizer does a great job using his experience in the industry to prepare his students for post-secondary success beyond Benjamin Franklin High School.”



Located at 1701 Kitty Hawk Avenue at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center is a modern manufacturing facility that employs a highly skilled and versatile workforce of engineers, tradespeople, and support personnel.