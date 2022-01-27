Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter class photos mark midpoint at NCO academy

    01.27.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- Nine flights of U.S. Air Force Airmen enrolled in NCO Academy Class 22-3 took their class photos on a crisp winter’s day in East Tennessee, January 26, at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center.

    The students are halfway through the six-week course that prepares them to become senior NCOs and leaders. They also earn Community College of the Air Force credits.

    The students will graduate at a closed ceremony scheduled for February 17. The event will broadcast live for family, friends, and units on TEC’s social media accounts on Facebook @ANGTECTV and TEC TV’s VIMEO account https://vimeo.com/event/545519.

