Winter class photos mark midpoint at NCO academy

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- Nine flights of U.S. Air Force Airmen enrolled in NCO Academy Class 22-3 took their class photos on a crisp winter’s day in East Tennessee, January 26, at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center.



The students are halfway through the six-week course that prepares them to become senior NCOs and leaders. They also earn Community College of the Air Force credits.



The students will graduate at a closed ceremony scheduled for February 17. The event will broadcast live for family, friends, and units on TEC’s social media accounts on Facebook @ANGTECTV and TEC TV’s VIMEO account https://vimeo.com/event/545519.

