Fohner Named Naval Foundry and Propeller Center’s Deputy Director

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27 – Mike Fohner was selected as the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center’s Deputy Director, Director Nate Bird announced.



Fohner comes over from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Public Works Department Pennsylvania, where he was a Supervisory General Engineer.



Prior to his work at NAVFAC, Fohner worked at the Community College of Philadelphia, Crozer-Keystone Health Center, the University of Pennsylvania and QVC.



“Mike Fohner brings a wealth of experience with him,” Bird said. “I look forward to working with him.”



A former member of the Navy Reserves where he earned the rank of Lieutenant Commander, Fohner hold a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Villanova University, a master’s degree in engineering management from George Washington University and is working on a master’s of theological studies from Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary.



“I am very excited to be joining the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center, especially at this time of growth and expansion,” Fohner said. “This is a great opportunity to be a part of the highly-unique and skilled foundry team, and execute the critical role that we play in our nation’s defense.”



Fohner replaces Satyendra Singh, who returned to Washington at another federal agency.



A native of Doylestown, PA, Fohner lives in Drexel Hill, PA with his wife Kathleen and son Mark, who is a freshman in high school. His oldest son Matthew works at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division. His son, David, is an Ensign in the Navy. His son Daniel is a 2/C Midshipmen at the Naval Academy.