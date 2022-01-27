Pa. Guard Soldiers make All Guard Endurance team

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Deborah Fisher, center, state safety and occupational health manager for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Deborah Fisher, center, state safety and occupational health manager for Pennsylvania Joint Force Headquarters, hefts up her award for placing first in her age group for the Guard and the DEKAFIT competition in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 15, 2022. 120 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country competed to make the All Guard Endurance Team (U.S. Army courtesy photo). see less | View Image Page

Two Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers recently earned spots on the National Guard’s All Guard Endurance team.



Lt. Col. Deborah Fisher of Joint Force Headquarters and Sgt. 1st Class Erich Friedlein of the 166th Regiment Regional Training Institute qualified for the team after a competition in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 15.



“Truthfully, it was brutal and as much a mental game as physical challenge - combining cardio, strength, and raw grit,” said state safety and occupational health manager for Joint Force Headquarters. “I’ve done one other DEKAFIT in Dallas with the team, but this competition was much more intense since it was serving as our time trials to requalify for the All Guard Endurance Team.”



Friedlein, senior instructor for the Infantryman Advanced Leader Course at the 166th RTI, said he enjoyed the challenge.



“The competition was difficult and painful but actually a lot of fun," he said. "Anyone at any fitness level has the ability to complete the entire race."



Friedlein found out about the competition from Maj. Robert Killian, his partner in the Lt. Gen. David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition in 2016. Friedlein and Killian were the first Army National Guard team to win the Best Ranger Competition in the competition’s history in 2016.



More than 120 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country tested their physical and mental toughness to make the All Guard Endurance Team. The troops were tested in a series of events known as “DEKAFIT,” or the Greek word for ten. The DEKAFIT is a series of challenging events, designed by the SPARTAN company, that get more difficult from the first to last. The Soldiers were tested in events like RAM, or holding a weighted roller, alt reverse lunges to 100-meter tank sled push/pull.



Even with difficult events, like completing a 500-meter run before starting the DEKAFIT, the competition was fierce said Fisher.



“It is a high intensity atmosphere with some world-class athletes competing in the Elite Category,” said Fisher. “Even in my age group category, our first and second place finish was separated by only 25 seconds.”



Unlike other team events, the DEKAFIT for the All Guard Endurance Team is individual based. It focuses on the preparation and ability to perform of the individual, said Friedlein. But that didn’t stop the Soldiers and Airmen from supporting the other competitors.



“It was competitive, but the overall atmosphere was great, with a lot of athletes constantly encouraging others,” said Friedlein. “It was a great race to showcase your overall physical readiness as a Soldier: combining strength, mobility and agility, and endurance.”



There were 59 winners, and the top three men and women in the masters (over 50), will represent the All Guard team for the next two years. The All Guard Endurance Team typically hold several events a year to spread the message of the National Guard and enhance recruiting efforts.



“First, it’s a great activity to get the National Guard out into the community promoting physical fitness,” said Fisher. "Whether racing against other competitors, or encouraging them as they struggle through the events, we make connections with competitors and spectators. Secondly, I really enjoy the team camaraderie – getting to know others from all 54 states and territories. We are all pretty driven and competitive, but super supportive of each other, too – and that’s a great combination."



Friedlein said that he was thankful for the opportunity to participate, to compete, and for those that supported him.



“I’m thankful for my chain of command for allowing me to get away from work for a few days to compete. And, I’m thankful to my wife and kids who were understanding and supportive in me leaving to compete,” said Friedlein.