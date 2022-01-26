Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is shown Jan. 26, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as snow is being made

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is shown Jan. 26, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as snow is being made at the area. Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family.

    The ski hill offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding as well as snowtubing.

    For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 22:47
    Story ID: 413484
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Photo Essay: Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

